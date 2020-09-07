Bertrand Camus, CEO of Suez. (ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

Surgical procedure “absurd for Suez and disastrous for France”. That is what the CEO of Suez claims within the columns of the Figaro Financial system Monday, September 7. Bertrand Camus denounces a monetary transaction “opportunist with a baroque method” which undervalues ​​the corporate. “An try to main destabilize a flagship firm in our nation”. The rest of the interview is on the identical tone.

The French group Veolia desires to get its fingers on its competitor by shopping for 30% of its stake in Suez from the Engie group for 3 billion euros. Veolia would then launch an operation to purchase again your complete capital of Suez for 10 billion euros. The target is to create a brand new international large of ecological transition. However Suez doesn’t intend to let it go and its leaders manage the counter-offensive. They’re on the lookout for companions, allies, to face the assailant who can also be French. The boss of Suez rejects any dialogue with that of Veolia, Antoine Frérot, believing that he has too many variations with him on the way forward for the 2 teams.

The State owns 24% of Engie, a shareholder of Suez. He’s due to this fact monitoring this operation very carefully. The Minister of the Financial system, Finance and Restoration Bruno Le Maire insists: whether or not it’s the supply of Veolia, or any competing provides, all shall be examined with the identical equity. The purpose is to save lots of jobs and be sure that Suez retains a majority French shareholder.

Most of the people is starting to find this cleaning soap opera which is just in its infancy. We’re solely within the first episodes. The capitalistic battle of water and waste remedy is coming to gentle. This can be a international subject, but it surely stays to be seen whether or not the sheer measurement impact is adequate in this sort of case.