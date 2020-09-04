Jean Castex, Prime Minister, presents his recovery plan on September 3, 2020 in Paris. (LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

How to ensure that the stimulus plan gives the expected results? 100 billion euros released by theState to allow the French economy to return to its pre-crisis level from 2022. Is the goal achievable?

This plan is very ambitious. The 100 billion come on top of the 470 already released since the start of the crisis in March. That’s a pretty penny and we now have to orchestrate the symphony. It all depends on the players, the ball is in their court: businesses, consumers, local communities… not to mention some significant factors including the context in which we live today.

It has been said over and over again that the Castex plan, let us call it that, is historic. It represents almost four times the Sarkozy plan of 2008. But the two crises have nothing to do with it. 2008: bankruptcy of a bank (Goldman Sachs), structural problem and lack of regulation of capitalism; 2020: uncontrollable virus with uncertain devastating effects over time. The big difference is therefore the total uncertainty over the months and years to come. Without perspective, no confidence. Lack of confidence, loss of morale and depression.

The companies, beneficiaries of tens of billions of euros from the Castex Plan, will they play the game, invest and recruit? Will our training organizations adapt? The companies that have laid off in recent months – aeronautics, automobiles – are not the ones who will rehire, at least immediately. Employees left behind will have to be converted to other trades.

Households are the key players. Will they resume consuming massively? How to convince them of a necessary reorientation of abundant savings: one hundred billion euros accumulated since March, or as much as the recovery plan. We come to wonder if the plan presented Thursday, September 3, based on the supply with the billions injected, ultimately does not call for another plan, this time focused on demand with the increase in investment and consumption of the sector. public.