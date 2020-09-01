Masks are distributed to Radio France staff. (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOURDILLAT / RADIO FRANCE)

The compulsory wearing of a mask in the workplace comes into force on Tuesday, September 1. The cost of this protocol for companies is incipherable precisely. Millions, billions? No need to align the numbers, yet the impact is very heavy, for all companies, large or small. This is simply called additional charges. All businesses are in the same boat. They must respect the same rules for each of their employees. But obviously the large groups, which have stronger backs, will absorb these costs more easily than SMEs whose treasuries are much less flourishing.

According to the Capeb (Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Enterprises), for example, the additional costs caused by health measures range from 10 to 15% over a working day. The additional cost corresponds to the purchase of protective equipment, the disinfection of materials, the absence of staff who sometimes have to be replaced overnight or at the last minute due to suspicion of Covid-19.

This is one of the obvious consequences of which we are already feeling the effects even before the protocol is cumbersome. The most prominent example is the traditional hairdresser. Average price of a simple cut, for men, with shampoo, before Covid: 22 euros. After Covid: 28 euros, or more than 27% increase for the customer. We could multiply the examples of everyday life. So yes, this measure has an obvious cost for businesses and generates inflation, even moderate, for consumers. It will take some getting used to.