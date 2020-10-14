The “La vache qui rit” factory in Lons-le-Saunier, June 15, 2006. (SÉBASTIEN LORIEUX / FRANCE-INFO)

The group Beautiful manufactures a number of brands well known to consumers, from La Vache Qui Rit in Boursin via Kiri, Babybel or even the famous Apéricubes. Today, the company wants to develop less polluting and vegan products.

Imagine a 100% vegetable garlic and herbs Boursin, the production of which emits no CO2. Now it exists ! This Boursin based on fats from coconut and rapeseed will be sold at the end of the month in the United States on the Amazon platform. Fresh. No date has yet been set for marketing in France.

The group Bel, which last year recorded close to three and a half billion euros, seeks to rebalance its offer by developing products that emit less greenhouse gases. “We know that animal proteins are greedy in CO2 so we are vegetating our ranges “, explains Antoine quite simply Fiévet, the boss of the family group. However, Bel does not intend to reduce her milk collection, when more than 2 600 producers around the world provide it with two billion liters per year. He actually wants to rebalance his product portfolio with 50% dairy, 50% of vegetable origin, sometimes with vegetables slipped into the dough.

Founded in 1865 by Jules Bel in the Jura, where it refined and marketed the county, the company has over the years become a major player in dairy processing around the world, today distributed in more than 120 country. In 2016, the group diversified by acquiring the manufacturer MOM, specialist in compotes Materne, Pom’Potes, Gogo Squeez, and Mont-Blanc dessert creams. A new chapter is opening for Bel, with cheese without milk soon, an opportunity to relaunch the group’s growth.