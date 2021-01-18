The Veolia and Suez logos. Illustrative image. (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Has the Suez group found its white knight to extricate itself from Veolia’s clutches? This could be the title of this new episode of a soap opera that is anything but … a love soap opera. Small reminder: since last summer, Suez has been fighting to avoid being swallowed up by its competitor Veolia, the latter having managed to buy, in early October, 30% of Suez’s capital from its parent company, the Engie group. Ultimate objective for Veolia: to seize the remaining 70% of the capital of Suez by launching a takeover bid (takeover bid).

Suez announced that it had received a parallel takeover offer. A combined offer from the Ardian investment fund (historically attached to the insurer Axa) and an American fund (GIP) which manages several billion dollars in assets. Clearly, these two investors offer Veolia to buy back the famous 30% of Suez acquired from Engie in early October.

In a press release Veolia insists: the 30% it owns in the capital of Suez “are not and will not be for sale”. Good to hear, hi. Does this mean that Suez’s announcement is a blow to the water? Two main hypotheses: either the boss of Suez Bertrand Camus manages to convince the boss of Veolia Antoine Frérot to open amicable discussions, which is very unlikely; or Veolia outbids to convince Suez shareholders and wins.

As much as Veolia’s offer is French, the one presented on Sunday evening includes a foreigner. What will be the reactions to a takeover offer that includes a US investment fund? And in particular of the French State, very vigilant at the moment on the capitalistic offensives carried out from the outside? Suez-Véolia, a successful soap opera. To be continued in the next episode.