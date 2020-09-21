TikTok and WeChat applications are welcome again in the United States (SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET)

On Friday, September 18, the US Department of Commerce announced that it would ban in the name of national security the downloading in the United States of the most popular applications in China, TikTok and WeChat. TikTok platform for exchanging short videos and WeChat, an application used by tens of millions of people on American soil for its messaging, purchases and online payment. Argument put forward by Donald Trump – as for the telephone supplier Huawei: TikTok and WeChat are used to spy on behalf of Beijing.

A US judge then ruled that the evidence of a threat to national security was “modest”. This turnaround came after an agreement between TikTok and two American groups: Oracle and Walmart. Oracle, an American software giant, and Walmart, leader in low-cost distribution, will take 20% of TikTok’s capital. For the two American groups, this is an opportunity to diversify their activities: Oracle, a giant in Silicon Valley, is entering a consumer application. As for Walmart, this investment allows it to gain momentum on the networks by preparing its online distribution platform competing with Amazon.

Donald Trump wanted to get his hands on all of TikTok and WeChat. He did not succeed, but the trade compromise is interesting. The American shareholders will ultimately represent more than 50% of the capital of Chinese applications, enough to control the Chinese enemy. A new battle fought in the name of “America first”, but Beijing has not said its last word. The Chinese government has yet to approve the operations announced in recent days.