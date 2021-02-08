The headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt (Germany), in the business district. (ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)

The image of the crash test for cars is well chosen. This is to test the resistance threshold of financial institutions. The “stress tests”, born after the financial crisis of 2008, are relaunched by the European Regulatory Authority in the context of the Covid-19 crisis. We confront the bankers with different scenarios… it is up to them to prove that they resist.

In total, fifty banks, which represent 70% of European banking assets, will pass on the grill. With Brexit, British banks are now excluded. The test scenario retained this time is based on the hypothesis of a prolonged Covid-19 crisis with a fall in GDP (the national wealth produced) of 3.5 to 4% from 2020 to 2023 and an increase in unemployment of around 5%. We can also imagine a 20% fall in real estate prices. The European Union Banking Authority and the ECB will also look to see if institutions are able to withstand an explosion in public or corporate debt. What would banks do if insurance companies ran out of liquidity to reimburse their customers, etc. The “stress test” is aptly named.

There have been regular stress tests since 2014. The banks have reinforced what is called their own funds (they must have more money in cash than they have committed outside). We also noticed the fragility of certain institutions such as the two main German banks which turned out not to be as solid as they claimed, ditto in Italy. On the other hand, no problem with the French banks.

The results of the stress-test which has just been launched will be known on July 31. Institutions that turn out to be fragile will have less than a year to strengthen their balance sheet. Strictly speaking, there will be no sanctions, but bad publicity in the public arena.