PCR tests carried out in Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis). Illustrative photo. (ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

“We are obliged to ask the Bundestag (the Parliament in Berlin) to allow us to borrow an unusually large sum!” This declaration is signed Olaf Scholz, the German Minister of Finance. Who would have imagined, until just a year ago, such a public statement from the man who embodies strict budgetary orthodoxy in Angela Merkel’s governing coalition? What is called across the Rhine “the debt brake” has been written into German fundamental law since 2011, but today the concept has been raised.

Olaf Scholz talks about “historic and exceptional situation”. “Against the crisis, we are not going to save. Doing nothing would cost a lot more”, he adds. Concretely, Germany is committed to inflating its debt by 96 billion euros additional on its 2021 budget after a record amount close to 220 billion this year. The German debt should reach 75% of its GDP (wealth produced by the country over one year). In France, the state debt already reached 100% at the end of September.

Take the example of the United Kingdom which is already embroiled in Brexit. The British government has just announced that it will not present a budget this fall. Zero visibility, the urgency is to prepare new measures to support the economy. And France in all of this? The government presents its 2021 finance bill on Monday, September 28. But it is not the text that matters. It is philosophy. The French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, insists: it is out of the question to return to the rules of budgetary disciplines in Europe as they existed before the Covid-19 crisis. Let there be budgetary rules, okay. But it is urgent to see them again. The debate is open, the pressure is mounting.