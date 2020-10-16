A Ryanair plane at Toulouse-Blagnac airport on November 15, 2019 (PASCAL PAVANI / AFP)

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis in March, the Irish airline has already announced 3 200 departures. This time, it is downsizing and closing its Toulouse base for the season.

Regarding employment, Ryanair wants to limit the breakage but does not hide that positions will still disappear, even if the company wants to privilege unpaid leave or job sharing on sites where agreements have been made. signed with the staff. The group intends to increase its flight capacities this winter to 40% of last year’s level. This amounts to keeping more 60% of its network, but with reduced frequencies and a decrease in the number of devices used in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

The low cost airline will close several of its bases for the season. This will be the case for Cork and Shannon in Ireland but also for Toulouse in France. This third base of the group in France, after Lille and Brest, was inaugurated in September last year with two Boeing 737 assuring 13 new connections. This closure cuts off the momentum of the carrier, which announced last month that it would open a new base in Beauvais in the Oise next December, despite the drop in traffic caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British company Easyjet and the Hungarian Wizz Air have also made a decision in their transport capacities. It also calls for additional measures, such as rapid and systematic screening tests for all passengers at all airports, failing which the sector risks experiencing a real massacre. There have been no more layoffs plans since March, and the 3 200 departures already announced at Ryanair appear to be very limited against the 41 000 layoffs at American Airlines, the 40 000 from Delta Airlines, the 22 000 at the German Lufthansa or even the 7 500 planned at Air France-KLM.