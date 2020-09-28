A Courtepaille restaurant in Rosny-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis). (HAJERA MOHAMMAD / FRANCE-BLEU PARIS)

The Ivry commercial court has ruled. The Buffalo Grill offering, famous for its red roofs on the outskirts of cities, was preferred to that of the French giant Groupe Bertrand. Born a family restaurant in 1961 in Burgundy on the banks of the Nationale 6, now owned by a British investment fund, Courtepaille was placed in receivership at the end of July after a severe drop in activity due to the Covid pandemic -19 and the refusal of a loan guaranteed by the State. Its turnover of 190 million euros last year has fallen by 40% in recent months.

The court found the Buffalo Grill case to be the best, both socially and financially. The parent company of Buffalo Grill – a British fund here too – is committed to taking over 2,200 Courtepaille employees out of the approximately 2,500 that the group has. As for the take-back price, it amounts to 17 million euros for nearly 190 restaurants and 90 franchises. The British offer was preferred to the French.

The French company coveted Courtepaille to strengthen its presence in catering. Bertrand is the leading independent catering group in France with a la carte Burger King, Quick, but also in another kind of beauty: the concession of the restoration of the Palace of Versailles, the Lipp and Le Procope brasserie in Paris, the salons of Angelina tea… Groupe Bertrand is always on the lookout for good deals even in this period of crisis in the hotel and restaurant industry. Dynamism embodied by the boss Olivier Bertrand, in his fifties, Auvergnat, former bank employee, without even the bac in his pocket, today at the head of an empire of 31,000 employees and 1.8 billion euros in turnover. ‘business. Courtepaille will therefore not appear on his already well-stocked hunting table.