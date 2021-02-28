The weakness of Peronism for science as a political tool it is not a phenomenon of this time. Exactly seventy years ago, Juan Domingo Perón appointed in his government and allocated state funds to an Austrian scientist, Ronald Richter. And he set up a laboratory for him on Huemul Island, on Nahuel Huapi Lake, to develop there a controlled nuclear reaction. A technological breakthrough not yet possessed by the United States, Britain, or the Soviet Union. The three postwar nuclear powers in 1951.

But political marketing needed more. Perón granted Richter Argentine citizenship in record time, gave him an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires and He decorated him at the Casa Rosada with the Peronist medal, an award for your services to the cause. The story did not last much longer. An investigative commission went to the island to verify the widespread suspicion that the project was a scam. There was never any controlled nuclear fusion, and Richter gave up all his medals to prevent Congress from creating a fuss. He went to live in a little house in Banfield with his wife Ilse, their daughter and their cat, whom he called Epsilon.

With that imprint of seven decades past, the most striking announcement of Alberto Fernández when he assumed power was to anticipate that his would be “A government of scientists.” Not that there were great scientists in the cabinet but the President used that idea to differentiate it from the government of Mauricio Macri, which Peronism had stigmatized as “Government of the CEOS”. He appointed the researcher Roberto Salvarezza as Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; the academic Martín Guzmán as Minister of Economy and the historical sanitarista of Peronism, Ginés González García, as Minister of Health.

All that scientistic pomp and the treatment of Conicet as if it were a basic unit they just blew up with the VIP Vaccination scandal. The discovery of the application of vaccines in an office of the Ministry of Health forced the President to ask Ginés to resign and the number of officials, family members and friends that continue to appear they drove a stake through the heart of a political movement with a social matrix such as Peronism. The certainty that many members of the government are taking advantage of their influence to get vaccinated in a privileged situation crossed like lightning to a sick society, fearful and impoverished by the pandemic.

Saturday’s march to the Plaza de Mayo, and its replication in various cities of the country, is barely a public display of outrage that runs through thousands of Argentine homes, beyond the political sympathies that anyone may have. Some leaders of Together for Change are excited by the impact that the VIP Vaccination is having on the spirit of the Frente de Todos without realizing that the shock wave threatens the entire political bureaucracy. That ghost of “let everyone go”, which exploded together with the outbreak of 2001, hovers once again as a latent threat.

March of # 27F in Plaza de Mayo against the privileges of the VIP vaccination. photo Emiliano Lasalvia

But it is the ruling party and, above all, Alberto Fernández who must grapple with the political cost of clandestine vaccination. These days he has been exhibiting the classic anger of those who feel disoriented by a situation they did not expect. Like a soldier stunned by bombs the President fires blows to try to catch other culprits. The opposition that criticized vaccines; the judges or the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, who is investigating a new crime and that – as Alberto says – is not in the Penal Code because there has never been an opportunity in history for officials to exercise influence peddling and expose their weakest compatriots to die in the planetary save himself of the coronavirus.

In the discursive fury of the President, some punishing paragraphs for the press were not lacking. In the ranking of unusual exaggerations The comparison that Fernández made this week in Yapeyú, the Correntino town where José de San Martín was born, will remain for history. “I think that those huge men in the 1800s did not have to face that adversity that is to fight against malicious preaching,” he risked, demonizing the media and social networks. Fake news. San Martín, Belgrano and Sarmiento also endured criticism from journalism at the time. Yes indeed. They were never vaccinated with privileges and died poor.

In the militant lament that runs through the interior of the Frente de Todos, Kirchnerism and Massismo coincide in one aspect. They think the President rushed to throw in a sudden and trying to make him pay all the political cost to his friend Ginés González García. “By admitting guilt so quickly we damaged our only electoral flag, which was the vaccine”, an important leader of the ruling party is sincere and concerned about the impact that is already noticeable in the polls. All the polls commissioned in different sectors of Peronism point to an alarming decline in the presidential image and in government management.

It didn’t work either the differentiation strategy that Kirchnerism tried, with Cristina’s intellectual patronage. The idea was to distance Governor Axel Kicillof and Buenos Aires Peronism from the national government. In social networks and in the speech of its main leaders they stirred the same slogan: “In the Province there are no VIP Vaccinations”, trying to install the feeling that the privileges of power in vaccination were a matter of albertism and its contradictions. It was another flag that had to be lowered immediately.

Clarín’s revelation about the hundreds of young university students and activists who were vaccinated in the telemedicine centers coordinated by the Buenos Aires government and thirty universities is just one example of what happens in the province of Buenos Aires. Phenomenon that many supporters of La Cámpora had been advertising on the networks, publishing their photos of getting vaccinated and viralizing the access that many second and third line leaders have to vaccines due to their proximity to power. At the same time, complaints from doctors and nurses explode throughout the province that have not yet received their doses despite being, they do, in the front line of the health battle. Paradoxes of a country that cannot find its way.

With Alberto Fernández and the Government on the defensive due to the VIP vaccination scandal, a thunderous court ruling brought systematic corruption back to center stage Kirchnerism with public works contracts. The twelve-year sentence that the Federal Oral Court 4 gave to Lázaro Báez alerted the large team of leaders and lawyers defending Cristina Kirchner. The judicial decision left two unknowns floating.

The first is the renewed conviction of some judges and prosecutors to continue investigating the K corruption network despite threats and intimidations, which this week were revitalized through the Anses. A sensitive fiber of the Judicial Power are the pensions and the paradigmatic case is that of the prosecutor Taiano. Investigate the mysterious death of Alberto Nisman and now also the irregularities of the VIP Vaccination. On Tuesday 23, hours after the President defined as “antics” the judicial investigations on vaccination with privileges, received in his house the intimation of Anses to retire and, eventually, resign from his position. It is one of the two hundred cases that the body considers routine but that, for the most part, these are key positions in which the ruling party prefers to have officials of its full confidence.

The other storm front that worries Kirchnerism is the Báez family. Broken by the sentence received by the former partner of the Kirchners but also by the one received by their four children, no one can rule out now that some of them come out to air information that while the trial lasted they preferred to remain silent. The first indication was given by Leandro Báez, who had just been sentenced to five years in prison. “Now they go to bank Lazaro,” he roared in his first statement after the ruling, to add that “She is in that preceding crime.” The boy thus referred to the Roads case, one of those that complicates the judicial front of the Vice President. You don’t need to have read McLuhan to know where the message is pointing.

In the catharsis that the President carried out during his lackluster tour of Mexico, he recriminated the opposition, the Justice and the press. And he asked everyone about what happened during the government of Mauricio Macri. In a column titled “Government of CEOS, government of interns”, this journalist warned in February 2017 of the risks that the macrista management was running of derailing, as it finally happened some time later. Unfortunately for Alberto, none of the mistakes that Macri has made give him a solution to the nonsense that are complicating their present and their future.

The greatest risk on the management of Alberto Fernández are not Cristina’s conditioning, who is the person who holds the main quota of power in the governing coalition. The increasingly determining factor is lack of efficacy in a government led by a leader with many years of experience in the State. The scientists of those early days of euphoria without much sustenance they will have to discover new formulas to improve the lives of Argentines. Especially if they want to escape from this eclipse that only feeds hopelessness.

