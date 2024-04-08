The arrival of thousands of visitors between Saturday and Sunday was visible in Mazatlan. Throughout the city, people were observed walking through the streets accompanied by their suitcase in search of a hotel or lodging place to rest and be in the front row to see the total solar eclipse to register today starting at 09:51 am. The demand has not only been in the accommodation, which in some places, despite having reservations, was not fully respected and some guests were relocated to other lower category hotels because they did not arrive on time.

Those that are also doing “their thing” are the platform transports, which are charging outrageous amounts for short distances. These are the negative things that could detract from the experience of seeing the total solar eclipse, which will no longer be repeated in Mazatlan up to 300 years.

The president's visit Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Mazatlán to observe the eclipse, today was the opportunity for the national leader to meet in Rosario to see the progress of the irrigation canals.

This evaluation meeting was held behind closed doors and apparently it was not included in their list of activities to do in the city. Today the La Mañanera conference will be held here from the Third Military Region, and it is expected that he will stay there to observe this astronomical phenomenon. We will be on the lookout in case the university students dare to go to the military zone to protest, because before knowing the place where they would observe the eclipse, the representatives of the UAS They said they were going to greet the president.

A few days ago, the authorities of the Coepriss They assured that the Teacapán area is free of contaminants, so the extraction of bivalve mollusks is safe. The purpose of this is to generate a new source of income for the seamen and their families who live in the area, since in Escuinapa for some years shrimp began to be scarce, so it has been necessary to migrate to other activities, Growing mollusks is an option and it is best that they are raised in the best conditions to reduce the risks to the population that consumes them. Good for the authorities, but it also reflects the commitment of the fishermen to prevent the area from being affected, because that means it will affect them.

Honor to whom honor is deserved, and a positive comment and recognition for the Heroic Fire Department, who in recent days had intense days working to control the garbage fire and later on the condominium tower for the Cerritos area. He Mazatlán Fire Department He paid tribute to the “tragahumo” in recognition not only of their work, but also of their commitment to confront these incidents. From here goes our admiration for such noble work.

