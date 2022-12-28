We are about to enter part 5 of the cinematic universe Marvel and, now in the midst of the Multiverse saga, the large number of characters that we will see add to the already large cast of superheroes now seems clear. Announced for the end of 2023 was the spin off series of Hawkeye dedicated to Echo which, however, now seems to be destined for a long delay.

Echo should have come up Disney+ in the time between Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki which would therefore have located it towards the end of 2023. However, it is following some statements by the showrunner Marion Dayre that it seems the series can be postponed until the beginning of 2024. During the podcast of Ben Blacker in fact, the showrunner says that there is more than a year left for the release of the series on the Disney streaming platform, thus implying that it will most likely not arrive in 2023.

In the same podcast Marion Dayre also mentions how filming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe differ from other jobs she has found herself involved in in Hollywood. Acts are shot “in blocks” with long pauses between takes. The various turned blocks will then be joined when the work is done. According to the showrunner this could be the main reason for the delays.