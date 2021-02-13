The success of the historic mission of the “Hope Probe”, within the UAE project to explore Mars, reverberated in the major regional and global media, both traditional and digital, as well as local media, as interaction with the tag “# Arabs_to_mars” reached an unprecedented level by achieving more than 2.7 One billion interactions, which reflects the keenness of the media around the world to cover this historic event, which introduced the UAE to the history of space missions as the first Arab country to lead an exploration mission towards the Red Planet, and the fifth country in the world to achieve this achievement.

The global media campaign for the arrival of the “probe of hope” to the orbit of Mars, launched by the Media Office of the UAE Government, recorded record numbers, with long-standing global media institutions covering the important event, most notably international television stations with wide follow-up, in addition to international newspapers, in addition to major major Arab newspapers, media channels and reliable scientific websites.

The media coverage and follow-up, through the local, regional and international media, of the “Probe of Hope” journey recorded about 12 thousand articles, investigations and press material, as articles and coverage in the regional and international media acquired the lion’s share, 75% of the total coverage, i.e. 8,900 media articles, While the local media acquired 25% of the total coverage with more than 3000 media articles, which shows the great global interest in the Emirati achievement, given its implications for the future march of space science and technology.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, said that “the media coverage organized by the UAE Government’s Media Office of the“ Hope Probe ”journey came at the level of the historic event, which constitutes a milestone in the inspiring Emirati experience, as a country that embraces the culture of the impossible in thought and action. Until the “Hope Probe” is an Emirati achievement that constitutes pride for the Emirates and the Arabs, and a gain for every person in the world who believes in the role of science in creating a better reality for humanity.

He praised the vital role played by the local media, both traditional and digital, explaining: “Our local media institutions have proven, through various platforms and platforms, that they are up to the responsibility in their coverage of the (Hope Probe) project, from the idea and development to the launch and arrival to Mars.”

He added, “Newspapers, news sites, local television stations and new media outlets were keen to follow up on the historic space mission of the UAE, keep up with it and exercise its enlightening, informative and promotional role, in a way that raises the standards of integrated media performance.”

For his part, the head of the UAE government media office, Saeed Al-Atr, affirmed that “the media coverage provided by the office in coordination with various institutions, sites and media outlets in the country proves that the responsible media is a fundamental lever in conveying the true image of the UAE to the world,” indicating that the office He was keen to provide all forms of technical, logistical and informational support to journalists, media professionals and influencers on social media in the country, reflecting the role of the office as a media reference concerned with unifying the media discourse.

The personal and digital press interviews received a large share of the media coverage of the historical event, as 430 interviews were conducted by 413 journalists representing various local, regional and global media outlets, about 80% of which were published in local and regional media, while the global media acquired, The great influence and spread came with 20% of the total press interviews conducted with senior officials and the “Hope Probe” team.

The success of the “Hope Probe” in reaching the orbit of Mars has also attracted the attention of influencers, academics and scientists, most notably the global Egyptian space scientist, Farouk El-Baz, the astrophysicist, Professor Neil Digras Tyson, and the global expert in self-motivation and development, Tony Robbins, and many other famous people .

International scientific and media figures celebrated the historical scientific event, by publishing digital content on the occasion, talking about the UAE project to explore Mars, and the astrophysicist and one of the most famous providers of scientific programs specializing in space in the world, Professor Neil DeGrasse Tyson, prepared a special video clip about “The Hope Probe.”

The global expert in the field of motivation and self-development, Tony Robbins, who is watched by millions around the world, celebrated the “Probe of Hope” approaching achieving its goals, in a video clip prepared for the occasion.

430 interviews, 20% of which are with widespread international media institutions and platforms.

• The tag «# Arabs_to_mars» leads the global trend with more than 2.7 billion interactions.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

