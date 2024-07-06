The advancement of the far right in Europe and the United States Not only does it pose a threat to democracies and human rights in their respective regions, but it also acts as a dangerous tool for the acceleration of neocolonialism and the spread of neo-fascist political movements in Latin America. This trend, driven by nationalist and xenophobic discourses, could have devastating consequences at a global level, exacerbating inequalities and reopening the doors to the horrors of the first half of the 20th century. twentieth century.

In Europe, the resurgence of far-right parties has been fueled by economic discontent, the migration “crisis” and distrust in traditional institutions. Many European political movements have come to power by capitalizing on these fears, promoting anti-immigration policies and eroding civil liberties. In the United States, through aggressive trade policies, military interventions and support for authoritarian regimes, these movements seek to consolidate a world order that favors economic elites and perpetuates the exploitation of resources and labor in developing countries.

In Latin Americathe risk of the arrival of neo-fascist movements is palpable. The region, historically marked by dictatorships and coups d’état, is in a moment of vulnerability due to economic and political crises.

The influence of the far right, combined with inequalities and institutional weakness, creates ideal circumstances for the rise of populist leaders with authoritarian agendas. The implementation of extreme neoliberal policies, the repression of social movements and the erosion of human rights threaten to further destabilize the region.

Furthermore, the alignment with the neocolonialist agendas of the Great International Capital could perpetuate economic dependence and the exploitation of natural resources, preventing the sustainable and equitable development of Latin American countries.

Against this backdrop, it is crucial that civil societies and progressive movements around the world unite to resist the advance of fascism. Defending democratic values, promoting social justice and collective action are essential to countering this global threat.

