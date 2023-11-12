First modification: Last modification:
Thousands of people demonstrated in several European countries in support of the Palestinian cause. In London, more than 300,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched relatively calmly, although minor riots and clashes with police were reported. In Paris, Brussels and Barcelona they also called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Several European countries are on alert due to the growing tension in Jewish and Muslim communities.
