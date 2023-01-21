This week’s featured book is Danish poet Olga Ravn’s second novel, The employees, a dystopia in space in which the crew of the ship six thousand are confused with the machines that accompany them on their journey around the planet Recent Discovery. As the novel did Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?by Philip K. Dick, brought to the big screen by Ridley Scott in Blade RunnerRavn considers the limits of humanity in a story in which people, limited to a single task, question whether they are really not just machines anymore.

In an interesting text written by the Argentinian Nora Catelli, the life and relevance of the Uruguayan writer, critic and editor Ángel Rama is analyzed on the occasion of the publication of A life in letters. Correspondence 1944-1983, which brings together the most outstanding letters from an intellectual who knew how to structure a global vision of Spanish-American literature. “No one maintained so many ties or knew so acutely the different national critical traditions of Latin Americanism,” Catelli writes of Rama, who died in the tragic plane crash that killed 181 people in November 1983 near Madrid. For his part, Ángel L. Prieto de Paula reviews another essay, Writings on art, literature and music (1845-1866), which includes texts by Charles Baudelaire and constitutes “a summit of artistic criticism” of the French poet’s century, according to our expert.

Other books reviewed this week are The bells of old Tokyoa fascinating portrait of the Japanese capital in which Anna Sherman traces the vestiges of Edo from the times when the country lived isolated from the world; The unforgettable window, in which Menchu ​​Gutiérrez makes a metaphorical analysis of the windows of our lives, the real ones and the digital ones as well; the last collection of poems by Luis Bagué Quílez, titled Since the world is world; essay Juan Ramon Masoliver, by Míriam Gázquez; the novel Adriana’s voicesby Elvira Navarro; The book of form and emptiness, the novel by Buddhist priestess, filmmaker, novelist, and creative writing teacher Ruth Ozeki; the essay on the french revolution the Italian historian Antonino de Francesco; the chronicle on North Korea by journalists Sara Romero and Macarena Vidal entitled The happiest country in the world; and, finally, the curious essay by Belén Gopegui, titled the murmurwhich analyzes self-help books as if they were narrative fiction and which cries out for a conspiracy of those who do not conform and are in favor of a collective social action that puts a veto on a socioeconomic system that crushes the most vulnerable.

The Danish poet’s second novel rambles on the idea of ​​being human in a dystopia in which people, reduced to a single task, question whether they are machines. Criticism by Laura Fernández. See also kyiv rearms to resist Donbas offensive

The search for the vestiges of the ancient city allows Anna Sherman to weave together an entertaining story about the past and present of the Japanese capital. Criticism of Lola Galán.

The author makes a metaphorical journey through the windows, from the confessional latticework and the car windows to the mobile screens. Criticism of Ana Rodríguez Fischer.

The books of the writer, professor and critic are the successive scenes of a poetic documentary that gave an account of the genealogy and immediacy of contemporary life. Criticism by Antonio Ortega.

The author points out in this essay that the aesthetic teaching of Ezra Pound was the model that the literary critic tried to replicate in the postwar period in Barcelona. Criticism by Jordi Amat.

With high literary moments, but with an irregular proposal, the novel investigates why it is possible to dialogue with some voices from the past and not with others. Criticism of Carlos Zanon. See also Malaga celebrates the 5th #AlwaysStrong Awards

. Review of Domingo Ródenas de Moya.

The prodigality of the novel mars its undoubted irony and creativity, and its idiosyncrasies, so American, can limit its scope. Criticism by Javier Aparicio Maydeu.

The texts on art, literature and music by the author of ‘Las flores del mal’ are a pinnacle of artistic criticism of his century. Criticism by Ángel L. Prieto de Paula.

From the loss of France’s international influence to the constant counterrevolutionary movements. The historian Antonino de Francesco reviews the different stories about the historical event of 1789 and its consequences. Criticism by Jordi Canal.

In their essay, the journalists go beyond the sensation of farce that North Korea offers to foreign visitors and delve into a reality full of contrasts. Criticism of Ana Fuentes.

The vitality of the Uruguayan writer, critic and editor does not fade thanks to the wealth of knowledge on Spanish-American literature provided by his correspondence. Article by Nora Catelli.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.