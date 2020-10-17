Images from the traditional annual graduation event for new Egypt Police officers have been around the world this week. As can be seen in the video that accompanies this information, the ceremony was held as an end to the preparation of the security forces and was attended by both the recent graduates and their families, as well as some of the most prominent authorities of the country. However, it was not the category of those present that has attracted the attention of this video popularized through social networks.

During the event, the policemen had to demonstrate their physical abilities before the public, through hard training exercises and with a naked torso. Dragging a car with their own bodies, climbing the facade of a building, doing push-ups or strength exercises breaking concrete blocks were some of the activities they performed to demonstrate that they were prepared for their titles. Personalities such as the country’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Pope of the Orthodox Church of Alexandria, Theodore II, were some of the protagonists of the ceremony.