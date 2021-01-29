View of the facade of the European Central Bank (ECB), last December. EFE

The European Central Bank (ECB) will examine 38 major banks in the euro area as part of the stress test in the European Union in 2021, coordinated by the European Banking Authority (EBA). According to EBA criteria, these banks represent 70% of total bank assets in the euro area.

The exercise replaces the stress test of the Banking Authority postponed by the pandemic. In parallel, the ECB will carry out a stress test for 53 directly supervised banks not included in the EBA sample.

The results of both stress tests will be used to assess the capital needs of each bank after the impact of adverse effects. The exercise will take into account public support measures, such as guarantees, implemented to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Three more years of crisis

Specifically, the scenario proposed by the EBA starts from a fall in the EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 of 6.9%. From there, banks will have to simulate a scenario in which the economy contracts 1.5% in 2021, 1.9% in 2022 and 0.2% in 2023.

If compared to the current baseline scenario (a growth of 3.9%, 4.2% and 2.3% for the next three years), the total deviation that banks will have to face it is 12.9 percentage points.

With regard to unemployment, banks will have to handle a scenario in which unemployment increases by 4.7 percentage points in these three years, reaching a cumulative 10% in 2021, 11.2% in 2022 and 12.1% in 2023.

The macroeconomic panorama is completed with an average inflation in the Twenty-seven of just 0.7%, a decrease in the prices of residential real estate of 16.1% and of up to 31.2% in the case of commercial real estate. Also, share prices would fall by 50% in advanced economies and by as much as 65% in developing economies. This exercise will be consistent with the EBA methodology and will apply the same scenarios, while including elements of proportionality depending on the size and complexity of the banks.