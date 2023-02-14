The vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, trusts that Spanish banks begin to improve what they pay their customers for their savings. “Sooner or later, rather sooner, that remuneration will go up,” he said on Monday. Some statements that come at the height of the boom in the demand for Spanish debt among individuals, given the refusal of the entities to transfer the rise in interest rates to their deposits -term and sight-.

According to Guindos, the ECB has already detected how some European entities are already improving that remuneration. And he believes that this competition will encourage Spanish banks to follow in his footsteps. “It is not only the competition between banks, but also that exercised by Letters or investment funds,” he said during an interview on Onda Cero.

The sector has been advocating for months that the excess liquidity that still exists in the market does not require the pressing need to attract funds from a few years ago. But Guindos recalls that the ECB is already withdrawing that liquidity – with the aim of buying countries’ debt -, so it is foreseeable that competition from banks will increase. “There we will see a rise in remuneration,” he says.

Guindos has also referred to the increase in the cost of loans, especially in the mortgage segment with the rise in the Euribor. At this point, Christine Lagarde’s number two sided with some bankers, who have strongly criticized the proposal of the Podemos wing of the Government to cap the price of variable mortgages.

In his opinion, a proposal of this type must be observed for its long-term effects, warning that there is a risk of expelling certain groups, the most vulnerable, from the market. “If the interest rates for a certain segment are capped, perhaps the reaction of the banks is to stop granting that type of mortgage,” he warns.