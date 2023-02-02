At the last meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), its president Christine Lagarde warned that rate hikes would continue in 2023. And this was confirmed at the meeting held by the European entity in Frankfurt this Thursday in the one that has made money more expensive again by another 0.5%, which raises rates to 3%. All this with inflation that, despite continuing to skyrocket, is beginning to show positive signs. The Eurozone rate fell to 8.5% in January, marking its third consecutive month on the reduction path and supporting the ECB’s monetary policy.

As recently confirmed by Klaas Knot, a member of the ECB council, “we are still a long way” from reducing the rate hike, which could continue the pace of 50 basis points at least until the March meeting. At the moment, the entity has not given any clues as to where the ceiling for increases will be, although the message continues to be that “there is still a lot of ground to cover” to reach the objective of reducing inflation to 2% in the medium term. “Rises in rates are our best tool to achieve this goal,” Lagarde noted in December, a strategy that “will be sustained in the long term.”

In any case, the French company maintains that the ECB’s decisions will be made “meeting by meeting” and based on the available data. The entity sees the ‘peak’ of prices getting closer, although it foresees a possible rebound in inflation in February, when the natural gas supply season begins. All in all, he expects prices to fall “very gradually” throughout the year.

The European bank is also following in the footsteps of the United States Federal Reserve, which approved its eighth rate hike on Wednesday. On this occasion, the US entity has limited itself to raising them by 25 basis points after four increases of 75 points. This decision leaves rates between 4.5 and 4.75%, their highest level since September 2017. However, they warn – like the ECB – that “we have more work to do.”