The European Central Bank raised interest rates this Thursday by a quarter of a point, to 4.5% – and the deposit facility to 4% -, its highest level since 2001. The mediocre growth data of the euro zone have not appeased the Frankfurt-based institution, which with its decision to increase the price of money for the tenth consecutive month, the longest streak since the creation of the single currency, sends a strong message of fighting inflation, but at This time gives rise to the debate about whether it is not going too far and imitating past mistakes that later took a lot of time and pain to correct. The election has not been unanimous. The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, has acknowledged that some governors have opposed raising rates, and would have preferred to pause now, although she says that the measure has been supported “by a solid majority.”

Eurobank economists have significantly lowered their economic growth projections. They now expect the euro area to rebound by 0.7% in 2023 (up from 0.9% previously), 1% in 2024 (previously 1.5%) and 1.5% in 2025, one tenth less. In total, they subtract eight tenths from their previous forecasts. And Lagarde has warned that the single currency countries are heading towards a period of slow growth.

The price scenario also worsens: they now estimate an average inflation for this year of 5.6%, and 3.2% for next year (two tenths more in both cases), although it improves it for 2025 by one tenth, when It should be at 2.1%, practically identical to its objective. In the case of the underlying, which excludes energy and food, the news is more positive: it lowers this year’s figure by three tenths, the next one by one, and keeps the 2025 figure intact. “Inflation continues to decline, but still “It is expected to remain too high for too long,” warned Lagarde, who also called on governments to withdraw support actions against inflation to avoid fueling price increases.

The upward revision for 2023 and 2024 mainly reflects a higher path for energy prices. Crude oil is at 10-month highs due to production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia, and these increases have been transferred to the pumps for several weeks now, which threatens to reverse progress that was already considered achieved in the long battle against the crisis. of prices. Lagarde also referred to food, explaining that despite its price having moderated, it is still rising at a rate of 10%, “which is hard for people because it is an important part of the shopping basket.”

As soon as the ECB’s decision was known, the euro depreciated slightly against the dollar, and was exchanged for 1,067 greenbacks, a three-month low, penalized by the idea that the US economy is holding up better, although the stock markets welcomed the decision. with increases, possibly celebrating the more than possible end of the era of rate hikes.

For the first time in more than a year of tightening monetary policy, the ECB had been elusive when it came to revealing its next step, implying that everything would depend on the evolution of economic data. Analysts spoke of Lagarde’s dilemma, trapped between the voices that considered premature interruption and those that demanded it as essential. Not even investors were clear what would happen. They appeared very divided between those who were betting on the first pause in 14 months and those who opted for a last increase before the fall.

Two stories lay on the table to choose from to justify one decision or another. The first says that rate increases are already causing a contraction in credit demand and cooling the economy, thereby paving the way to more normal inflation rates without the need to add fuel to the fire by raising rates. The other is pure mathematics: a still enormous 5.3% inflation stuck on the back of the euro zone, which more than doubles the bank’s price stability target, set at 2%.

The president and vice-president of the ECB, Christina Lagarde and Luis de Guindos, after the press conference this Thursday. WOLFGANG RATTAY (REUTERS)

Against the main argument for interrupting rate increases, that of a halt in activity, it was argued that the main objective of the ECB is to contain inflation, whatever the cost, and not so much to achieve a certain GDP growth, no matter how many countries The Netherlands has entered recession, Italy may soon follow, Germany has shown ample signs of weakness, and the euro zone has only grown one tenth in the second quarter. And against the argument put forward by those in favor of continuing to raise the price of money, that of persistent inflation that does not end at the desired rate, that decisions are not made following scientific criteria or automatically, but based on an interpretation collective data, reasoning and deliberations, and like everything that involves people, in the feelings and perceptions of the Governing Council.

The balance has finally tipped due to the numerical evidence of prices still out of control. In a last attack before the foreseeable pause to come, the most orthodox sector has imposed its theses after spending the morning and afternoon of this Wednesday receiving a barrage of data on the state of the economy from the bank’s experts. Although Lagarde has suggested that, this time, the end of the increases is soon to fall. “The ECB’s official interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long period, will contribute substantially to the prompt return of inflation to the target,” he said at a press conference, although embracing the entity’s traditional ambiguity. has refused to talk about rate increases having reached their “peak”. The big question now, which Lagarde says they have not discussed at the meeting, is how long is that “long enough” period before starting the road back and reducing rates.

In August, although core inflation – closely followed by central banks – fell two tenths, it still remains at a high 5.3%, the same rate as the general rate, so the statistics did not contribute to calming the mood of the falcons, as supporters of aggressive rate hikes are called. Added to this is the entry into play of a new factor of concern in the escalation of oil prices.

For critics, the decision by Lagarde and her team to take rates close to maximums can be said to resemble a famous episode in medical history. In 1927, the Austrian neuropsychiatrist Julius Wagner-Jauregg won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering the benefits of inoculating patients infected with syphilis with malaria. Raising interest rates, or in other words, making the price of money more expensive, has long been considered the most effective remedy against high inflation. It is a slow medicine – it is often said that its effects begin to be noticed a year later -, not without danger, just like prescribing one disease to cure another. A dose that is too high is synonymous with economic recession because the blood flow of financing is cut off, and for a good part of the households, those indebted with variable mortgages, it has consequences as or more pernicious for their purchasing power as inflation itself, because its quotas skyrocket.

The coin has another side. Those who have savings are taking advantage of these rate increases to invest them in public debt, because this usually increases its profitability when the ECB raises rates, and thus obtains much safer remunerations – in Spain 12-month bills are close to 4% – than those of other financial products, given that they would only stop collecting in a scenario as unlikely as the State not returning its debt.

