The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates at 150 basic points since June 2024. That is, in less than a year, the Central Bank has reduced the price of money, going from a deposit rate (where banks accumulate their excess liquidity) of 4% to the current 2.5%. These types of types have been clear in the markets in a clear way: the remuneration of deposits and current accounts has been reduced (which stimulates consumption and discourages savings), while credit (for example, mortgages) has been cheaper (seeking to also stimulate consumption and investment). Now, a drastic increase in public spending is expected in the Eurozone to finance an ambitious rearma and improve infrastructure. All this has occurred while inflation continues to give a dump and seems to resist falling 2% in a sustained way. Inflation data show how the CPI seem to have stagnated in an area slightly above 2%. With all the above, it does not seem strange that a greater number of voices inside the ECB (The hawks) They have begun to ask for a pause in the cuts. A pause that could be announced or telegraphically announced in April, after the ECB implements a cut or that is directly implemented that same month. For now, the truth is that The markets continue to bet on two cuts more for this year (including one in April), although the balance seems to lean gradually towards the side of the ‘hawks’ (defend a more restrictive monetary policy) to the detriment of the ‘pigeons’ (which defend a more expansive monetary policy).

In the first press conference question after the meetingLagarde had to bring out all his imagination and creativity to explain that something important had changed, but that this did not suppose the direct and blunt end of the type cuts at the moment … or yes. To the question of whether the nuance in the statement assumed that in April there would be a pause in the descents of types, the French answered the following: “In her first question, you pointed out very well that we have changed the writing of the fourth paragraph of our monetary policy declaration (now it is said that the types are significantly less restrictive). Let me try to explain what it means, Because it is not a small and harmless change, but a change that has a certain meaning. What we had previously was that we would maintain our restrictive monetary policy as long as necessary, and that was largely a static evaluation of what was necessary. Now we are passing – to say that ‘our monetary policy is becoming significantly less restrictive’ to a more evolutionary approach. In other words, we take into account the path we have traveled -150 basic points since we started cutting- and recognize the fact that, as a result, it is becoming significantly less restrictive. “

Translating this is complex, but the truth is that it is a before and after: the ECB leaves the door open to everything. Until now the only way were the descents of types. Now, the next meeting could be a pause or, at least, the announcement of the arrival of a ‘break’ for the next monetary conclaves. Later the agency Bloomberg He confirmed it: The officials of the European Central Bank are prepared for intense negotiations on whether to continue with interest rates or pause in Aprilaccording to people familiar with the matter, they pointed out from the prestigious American media, which usually has important sources within the Eurobanco./P>

From Bloomberg They point out that those responsible for monetary policy plus dovish (pigeons) From the bank they consider that there are few reasons to interrupt the declines, these sources said, which asked not to be identified as they are confidential conversations. However, your more colleagues Hawkish (Falcones) are inclined to a break to analyze geopolitical risks and implications of the strong increase in defense expenditure in Europe, they added.

The ECB cautiously prepares the end of the cuts

The only thing that seems true is that the ECB seems to have begun to pave the land to possibly announce a pause in interest rates at its April meeting, after having reduced its deposit rate by 150 basic points to take it to 2.5% with the last monetary policy decision. Although the disinflation process continues its course, the Governing Council of the ECB has indicated that “monetary policy is becoming significantly less restrictive,” as can be seen from its statement. This means that monetary policy is approaching a point where it does not help to expand or contract the economy. In an environment in which inflation is still high (it is above the objective) and an increase in the fiscal expenditure of governments is expected, the most reasonable by the ECB would be to pause and see how the economy, credit demand and inflation reacts. This is probably what the ECB will do, as can be seen from the analysis of ABN Amro economists, published after the Eurobanco meeting.

According to ABN Amro’s analysis, “Reading between the lines” ECB’s communication suggests that the institution is preparing for a pause in April. “Even if the US administration continues with large tariffs earlier, uncertainty about negotiations, reprisals and impact will probably make the ECB maintain caution in this meeting,” says economists Nick Kounis, Bill Diviney and Jan-Paul Van de Kerke. In this scenario, the next type of types could occur at the June meeting, when the ECB updates its economic projections and has a clearer image of the evolution of tax and commercial risks in Europe. Lagarde itself admitted that the tax plans of European countries can be an accelerator for inflation, although also for growth.

During the press conference, President Christine Lagarde did not get tired of underlining the high level of uncertainty. Lagarde also said that this Thursday’s decision had been taken by consensus, since a single member of the ECB abstained. Surprisingly, Lagarde highlighted this member of the Governing Council: the Austrian Robert Holzmann, one of the ‘hawks’ (defend a more restrictive monetary policy) legendary ECB.

“The governor of Austrian Central Bank and Great Falcon Holzmann He refrained from making the decision to cut the types. Although its abstention is not surprising given its history, the recent news on the fiscal front Probably encourage more ‘hawks’ to oppose short -term cuts. Even if the US administration continues with massive tariffs in early April, uncertainty about negotiations, reprisals and impact will probably stop the hand of the ECB at this April meeting, “says ABN Amro analysts.

A turning point … but not the end of the cuts

From ING they also believe that this meeting could have marked a turning point in the monetary policy of the Central Bank: “The central theme has not been whether or not to cut interest rates, but what will be the future of the ECB. In this sense, the ECB has made public the modification provided in its official statement, in which it no longer qualifies the current monetary policy, but of ‘significantly less restrictive.’ New level of interest rates is close to neutralitybut he doesn’t want to close the door to new cuts. “

However, the ECB does not yet believe the work is finished. The institution has reduced its growth forecasts, highlighting that “loans remain weak in general” and that “the economy faces continuous challenges.” The main reduction in economic projections is due to a lower contribution of exports, in a context of “great uncertainty in commercial policy,” according to ABN Amro’s analysis. Despite this, the ECB maintains its confidence that “the disinflation process is well aimed”, although it has recognized that the latest inflation projections have been reviewed slightly up due to the evolution of energy prices.