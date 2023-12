Thursday, December 14, 2023, 2:15 p.m.



| Updated 3:33 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained interest rates at 4.5% this Thursday. The Governing Council of the European institution, meeting in Frankfurt, has opted to extend the pause it established in September, after ten consecutive rate increases. Furthermore, the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers