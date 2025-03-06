The European Central Bank (ECB) has dropped its three key interest rates at 25 basic points (as planned) at the meeting held this Thursday. However, the Central Bank has left a message that opens the door to a new phase of monetary policy: it could be about to get the way Wait and see (Look and wait). The ECB could leave the types at the current level or very close to it for a while in the face of global uncertainty and inflation resistance at certain points of the economy. The key is in this phrase: “Monetary policy is adopting considerably less restrictive orientationsince the decreases in interest rates are reducing the cost of new credit for companies and homes and the growth of loans is reputable, ” According to the official statement of the EuroBanco. The descents of types are getting to an end gradually. However, the ECB has reduced the rate (where banks park their excess liquidity) 2.50% depositthe type applicable to the main financing operations is 2.65% and marginal credit ease at 2.90%. With this decision, the ECB could be reaching the end (or very close) of the cycle of cuts in the face of sticky inflation and weak economic growth in the eurozone, after having adjusted its monetary policy to adapt to the new market conditions.

In this way, the ECB is about to enter a new phase after having lowered the types by 150 basic points since the cuts cycle began in June 2024. This cycle began after a powerful deflation began in 2023 that has returned the IPC to a level close to 2% (after having to overcome 10% in a time Sustained form to that ‘magical’ number. Therefore, after having taken interest rates to a level that is approaching the neutral, The ECB could adopt a less active vision and strategy and see what happens with prices and other indicators in the coming months. The ‘hawks’ could take a helm which has several meetings in the hands of the ‘pigeons’. Why are the type drops end or will end sooner rather than later?

The ECB is telegraphing a stagflation scenario (high inflation and low growth) or something similar for the coming months. In this way, the types cannot continue to go down at the same rate, since monetary policy would adopt a tone that would boost inflation. The economy continues to face challenges and experts have reduced again Its growth projections up to 0.9% by 2025, 1.2% by 2026 and 1.3% by 2027. The downward corrections for 2025 and 2026 reflect a decrease in exports and the persistent weakness of the investment, attributable in part to the high uncertainty about commercial policies and uncertainty about economic policies in general.

With regard to inflation, the Central Bank staff now foresees An average global inflation in the euro zone of 2.3% in 2025of 1.9% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027, compared to the path of 2.1% in 2025, 1.9% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027 who drew three months ago. “The upward revision of general inflation by 2025 reflects a greater dynamic of energy prices,” says the statement. For underlying inflation (excluding energy and food), the staff projects an average of 2.2% in 2025, 2% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027. Thus, IPC is expected to be maintained persistently above 2%, which prevents the ECB from carrying the types below what is considered as neutral.

The return of the ‘hawks’?

This was something that was already expected. Therefore, markets have quickly moved to reassess the expectations of ECB clippings. After a start of the year in which it was believed that the ECB could reach the ‘infinity and beyond’ with the cuts, Now there are certain doubtsespecially after some ‘hawks’ with a lot of weight made several appearances to ‘wait’ the party of the ‘pigeons’ and ensure that the ECB could be approaching a pause. ANDThe ECB meeting marks a key point regarding a matter: after a time where monetary flexibility was the dominant thesis, the most authorized voice of The ‘hawks’ was that of Isabel Schnabelmember of the ECB Executive Committee.

The German granted a couple of weeks ago an interview with Financial Times in which he warned that “the inflationist risks are rising rise” and now “he would play a pause or a high in the cuts.” In summary, he commented that “the savings rate has begun to go down and restrictive conditions have decreased significantly. It has gone so much that we can no longer say for sure that our policy remains restrictive.”

Other members such as Robert Holzmann or Boris Vujcic, without being so forceful, have also been favorable to this point of view. The first commented that “the reality is that the ECB is already entering neutral or expansive territory”. Therefore, “continuing to trim is increasingly difficult and we should reflect before doing so. This is not the general consensus. Pierre Wunsch also said that now the risk was” walking asleep towards excessive cuts. “Some ‘pigeons’ as rye, commented that” inflation is already controlled “and even spoke of the need to go” even below the neutral type. “

The possible ECB

In this way, the consensus that the last adjustment is approaching is growing and a stop could occur on the road. The Central Bank could soon change its dynamics to dedicate itself to maintaining the price of money at the current levels for a period of several meseS until the impact of Trump’s promotion can be made sure, the rearmament in Europe (with the greatest expense that the European Commission has already allowed and that has already put Germany on the table) It does not prevent the disinflationary trajectory. In that sense, the Swaps market anticipates that by December 2025 the implicit type will be at 2%, that is, only 50 basic points less. This last downward review of only two more cuts for the whole year contrasts with the forecasts of only one month ago, when there was talk of almost 100 basic points less for the December meeting.

For their part, ING analysts “a cut at the April meeting is only a currency in the air and, in general, it is likely that the ECB ends the cycle in 2%.” From Ibercaja they comment that “Trump’s tariff threats to Europe and the forecasts of increase in defense anticipate a certain return of inflation that can stop the path of declines carried out so far.” In fact, over the last days “we have attended statements by members of the Governing Council such as Schnabel that we would be approaching the point where it will be necessary to introduce the debate on whether the possibility of pausing or stopping the process of decline in types carried out so far.”

Schroders goes in this same line, claiming that only two type cuts by the ECB for the remainder of the year. The reason is that “we have reviewed our general inflation forecast by 2025, from 2.2% to 2.4% year -on -year”. That is why “since prices are still high, we see a pessimistic ECB and with an aggressive position.”

In this way, not everyone coincides in that soil of 2% for the next meetings. The Bank of America experts commented that “we are still waiting for consecutive ECB cuts to a 1.5% deposit for September.” The reason is that they expect these threats to disperse and that disinflation continue to advance. This would cause in June, with new forecasts confirming this path, They take Christine Lagarde, president of the ECBto continue cutting, something that the market already puts in quarantine.

Opinion similar to that of Financière de l’échiquier that explains that “the ECB will have reassured above all that the inflation of the services has finally stopped (from 3.9 to 3.7%), although it remains too high.” In that sense, the Gala firm expresses that although the joy of the latest inflation data of the old continent are key to the present, from now on the ECB opens a door to the unknown, but that it will not be as decisive as the market expects. “From the second quarter, the magnitude and speed of the type cuts are less safe, although we still predict two new declines that would leave the type of reference stabilized in 2% this summer.”

Inflation and economy

General photography has changed little. There is an economy that is weak, with indicators of downward growth and stagnation signs, especially in the two largest economies in the region, Germany and France. And there is also An inflation that, with potholes, yes, continues to converge Little by little towards the objective of 2%. The Eurozone consumption price index (CPI) showed in February a tenth relaxation to 2.4% year -on -year with several positive aspects inside. This data is accompanied by an economy that continues to show signs of great weakness. A good example of this lack of tone is the retail sales of the Eurozone, which in January were already 0.6% below the peak observed last September, according to the data published this Thursday.

On the other hand, the underlying IPC, which in this case excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, fell to 2.6% year -on -year after months stuck at 2.7%. This variable, more sticky and more guarded in recent times, the lowest data was noted since January 2022. For its part, the servicesthe game that most worries the ECB for inflationary pressures and their relationship with salaries, relaxed two tenths up to 3.7% in what analysts are sure that it is a change of dynamics after months and months with this metric around 4%, twice the target. For strategists such as Commerzbankthe big issue is whether the ECB is receptive to inflationary signals induced by fiscal policy. It is not so much a short -term issue, as ‘attitude’: “Since the finance and defense ministers are notoriously slow when making money to people, inflation will not be a problem in the coming months anyway. It will not be affected by the fiscal decisions of these days. It is more about how the ECB’s reaction function appears when fiscal programs develop inflationary effects in a few trimesters.”