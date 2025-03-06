03/06/2025



Updated at 14: 29h.





Fifth consecutive time that European Central Bank (ECB) lower official interest rates. Once again, the Governing Council has opted for a cut of 0.25 percentage points to leave the price of money at 2.5%. And although it does not seem to intend to stop there, since the descent cycle is expected to continue, the analysts do have that the institution could make a break sooner.

The ECB continues with the relaxation of its monetary policy, once inflation points, now, it is really more controlled. Although the clouds on the horizon are still very present, especially for the geopolitical tensions and the commercial war that the president of the United States Donald Trump has just initiated. Likewise, the BCE statement slides a slight change in the discourse by highlighting that “monetary policy is adopting a considerably less restrictive orientation,” which can slide that the end of the descent could be close.

Precisely after Trump’s arrival to power last January, the American Federal Reserve decided to make a break in the descents of types. And the ECB continued with the cuts, demonstrating not afraid of expanding the differential of types between both sides of the Atlantic.

«The disinflation process continues to progress. In general terms, inflation has continued to evolve in line with what is expected by our experts, and the latest projections are closely aligned with the previous perspectives of inflation. Experts now consider that the general inflation will be, on average, in 2.3% in 2025, 1.9% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027. The upward revision of general inflation by 2025 reflects a greater dynamism of energy prices. They also foresee that inflation, excluding energy and food, will be, on average, at 2.2% in 2025, 2.0% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027, ”explains the ECB in its statement.









Not only does the inflation perspectives slightly worsen but also do so with growth. «The economy continues to face challenges and experts have re -reduced their growth projections to 0.9 % by 2025, 1.2 % by 2026 and 1.3 % by 2027. Low corrections for 2025 and 2026 reflect a decrease in exports and the persistent weakness of the investment, partly attributable to the high uncertainty about commercial policies economic in general. The increase in real income and the gradual disappearance of the effects of the previous increases in interest rates remain the main factors on which the expected recovery of demand is supported over time, ”says the institution.

In any case, the organization directed by Christine Lagarde says that it will continue to have a data based on the data, as until now, to converge inflation to the objective of 2%.