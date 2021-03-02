Daft Punk, in a performance at the Coachella festival in Indo, California, in 2006 KARL WALTER / AFP

It was 2001 when Daft Punk conquered the dance floors of half the world with his song Harder, better, faster, stronger. Two decades later, just when the French duo has just announced its dissolution, an organization as far removed from electronic music as the European Central Bank (ECB) has just paid tribute to those who, according to The Guardian, they are the most influential pop musicians of the XXI century. In a speech about how monetary policy should respond to the last blows of the coronavirus crisis, the ECB He asks me to do it as the robots led by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter sang: harder, better, faster and stronger.

Fabio Panetta, one of the five members of the powerful Executive Board of the ECB, made it clear on Tuesday that this is not the time to hesitate, and that all those responsible for the European economy must do the rest to prevent the crisis generated by a virus of unknown origin turns into a full-blown depression. And that precisely now, when you see an exit thanks to the vaccine, is when you cannot lower your guard.

In the midst of the debate on the need to inject more stimulus into the economy or to go little by little folding candles in the hope that activity will regain strength, Panetta – and with it, the leadership of the ECB – is clear: more wood. “We need to deploy broad supportive policies for as long as it takes to come out stronger and limit long-term damage. Right now, the risks of giving too little aid still far outweigh the risks of doing too much, ”said the Italian at an event organized by Bocconi University.

Panetta left the depth charge for the end of his speech, mentioning the Harder, better, faster, stronger of Daft Punk included: “How much harder let’s push to close the growth and inflation gap, better it will be for our potential growth. And when faster let’s get to that point, stronger it will be our growth potential ”. And to achieve all these objectives, he added, it is necessary to achieve the right mix of monetary and fiscal policy in the EU, as well as reforms promoted by national governments.

Panetta’s intervention comes a week before the Governing Council meeting on March 11. Then, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will have to play the difficult art of tightrope walking. On the one hand, renew its commitment to mass support for the economy while the recovery does not gain strength. But it will also have to deal with the increasingly evident concern in northern Europe about the accumulation of stimulus and the risk of inflation that some see. Another Italian, Claudio Borio, chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements, already warned on Monday of a “change of perspective” in central banks, which are beginning to worry about inflation and envision the end of interest rates at historic lows.

That debate is more advanced in the US than in Europe. And even more so with the imminent approval on the other side of the Atlantic of another stimulus plan – the latter, worth 1.9 trillion dollars -, which makes many economists fear that an excess of public aid will end up generating adverse effects. But some voices in this sense are also beginning to be heard. In Germany, some analysts are concerned that its debt yield is no longer as low as it used to be. This is a good sign, as it anticipates an improvement in the economy, but it also fuels the fears of those who believe that the next big problem to tackle is inflation.

Everything indicates that Panetta does not share these fears. He insists that more must be done, without looking at the possible risks. “We have to continue until we see inflation reaching 2% steadily, in an environment of robust growth and rising employment figures,” concludes the ECB leader.