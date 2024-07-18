The European Central Bank has chosen to wait and see before continuing to remove the bandages that cover the skin of the community economy, wounded by an inflationary crisis that has already lasted three long years. The institution presided by Christine Lagarde has complied with the expected script and has left the interest rates intact at 4.25% this Thursday, a historically high rate that penalizes companies and individuals indebted at variable rates and restricts financing with the aim of keeping price increases at bay. In the statement sent today, the entity points out that its decisions on rates “will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook taking into account the new economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the intensity of the transmission of monetary policy.”

What happens next? The bank has shied away from promising a path of rate cuts. “The Governing Council has not previously committed to a particular path for rates,” it said. It warned: “Domestic inflationary pressures remain strong, services inflation is elevated and headline inflation is likely to remain above target.” [del 2%] until well into next year.”

In addition to the main interest rate, used for lending operations to banks, the monetary authority has kept the deposit rate (the interest it pays to banks that leave their money with the ECB) at 3.75% and the marginal lending rate at 4.5%. Following the announcement, the euro remained flat against the dollar.

The pause sends a message: if the meteoric rise in interest rates was built on ten consecutive increases in the price of money, the decline will not follow the same vertical dynamic. The good performance of the labour market – the unemployment rate, at 6.4%, is the lowest since the euro was created – and the limited risk of recession provide some room to pause along the way. The reduction in June, of 25 basis points (from 4.5% to 4.25%), was a first respite, of a certain audacity if one takes into account that the decision was taken without the Federal Reserve making a move – everything indicates that it will cut rates in September, after four and a half years without doing so. It was also a way of silencing the voices that accuse it of following its American counterparts. The possible collateral effect of this step forward alone, in the form of an eventual weakening of the euro that would make imports more expensive, generating in turn more inflation, has not occurred for now.

Lagarde, who as a teenager in Le Havre was part of a prominent French synchronised swimming team, had no qualms about breaking the monetary choreography with her American colleague Jerome Powell, but the tune will probably return soon: the market places a high probability on the ECB cutting rates again at its meeting on 12 September. Lagarde, however, insisted during her speech that they will carefully analyse every new data that appears in the weeks leading up to the next meeting. “It is clear that between now and September we will receive a lot of information. GDP, inflation, wages… I fear it will be a very busy summer.”

There are three meetings of the Governing Council left until the end of the year, and cuts are expected at two of them, the one mentioned in September and the one in December (there would be a new pause in October). This is what most economists consulted by Reuters believe, and this has been expressed recently by, among others, the governors of the Bank of Finland, Oli Rehn, and the governor of Lithuania, Gediminas Simkus, although there is no unanimity between hawks and doves in Frankfurt, and the ECB insisted on Thursday that it will not hesitate to be forceful in the battle against inflation. “The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation returns to its medium-term objective of 2% soon, and will keep official interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve that objective.”

Eurozone inflation fell by one-tenth of a point in June to 2.5%, just five-tenths of a point above its target threshold, but at a time when service sector inflation is growing above 4%, wages are rising at an accelerated pace of close to 5% – Lagarde attributed this to a recovery of the purchasing power lost by workers in the last two years, and expects them to moderate in 2025 and 2026 – and geopolitical tensions are spreading, the bank has conveyed the idea that it will not commit to a clear path for rate cuts, and instead will make its decisions meeting by meeting based on the available data.

On the political front, the focus is shifting from France, where the far right was ultimately defeated, to the United States, where the market is beginning to anticipate a victory for Donald Trump, with the resulting effects on global trade in the form of higher tariffs. “We will closely follow what happens in the United States,” said Lagarde.

