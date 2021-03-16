César González-Bueno, left, new CEO, together with the president of Sabadell, Josep Oliu. Roc Canals

The European Central Bank (ECB) has completed the mandatory report to give the go-ahead (known in the sector as fit and proper, which would be equivalent to “suitable and adequate”) to the manager César González-Bueno (Madrid, 60 years old), as the chief executive of Banco Sabadell. The report was received at the entity’s headquarters last week and now the next step will be for the board of directors to approve it, according to financial sources.

With the approval of the ECB, the steps of the process will be accelerated. It is expected that in a few days the board of directors will approve the new executive and subsequently González-Bueno will present his executive organization chart with the new command structure to achieve the objectives set.

The bank has anticipated that among the challenges for the coming years are “improving efficiency, accelerating the transformation and digitization of the entity, as well as increasing profitability.”

So far the only foreign signing has been that of Leopoldo Alvear, as CFO, replacing Tomás Varela, who had been at Sabadell for 29 years. Alvear comes from Bankia, where he performed the same function, and left the entity before its merger with CaixaBank. In the market, it is expected that most of the managers of the new organization chart will come from Sabadell. Official bank sources declined to comment on the procedure.

Last December, the bank assured that the appointment of the new executive culminated “the orderly replacement process, begun months ago and in accordance with the succession plan approved by Sabadell. Thus, after accessing his retirement, Jaime Guardiola, former CEO, will continue to be linked to the bank as Chairman of Banco Sabadell México ”.

Distribution of executive powers

The role of González-Bueno, whose arrival was known in mid-December, is new at Sabadell. It will be the first time that this entity has a non-executive chairman, Josep Oliu (Sabadell, 75 years old), and a CEO who will bring together the main management powers. The situation is more novel insofar as Oliu’s father has already presided over the entity, which gives a family tradition to the bank’s management.

The division of functions between the two executives has not yet been made public, something that will be known at the next shareholders’ meeting, to be held on March 26. This new model is sponsored by the ECB, especially after the credibility problems of the model that Sabadell has experienced, reflected in a very sharp drop in the price (although it has partially recovered in recent months) and the failed merger with the BBVA. In 2020 the bank has provisioned 2,275 million and has earned two million, 99.7% less and made the decision not to distribute dividends.

César González-Bueno, with more than 23 years of experience in banking management positions, founded ING Direct Spain and was CEO of ING in Spain and Portugal, as well as a member of the ING Global Management Committee during the period he headed the bank in Europe for the group. He also led the creation and sale of EVO and the refloating of Novagalicia Banco before its sale to Abanca.

Sabadell’s approach to González-Bueno began in March 2020 when he was appointed director of the British subsidiary TSB, “which has given him a global vision and knowledge of the entity” since then, the entity pointed out.