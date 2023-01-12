There BCE let it be known that he has no intention of changing course, at least for now. Rates will continue to rise, at a constant pace, because the objective of reducing inflation to around 2% is still a long way off. It is news that brings the issue of private investments to the fore, in a financial market that has experienced a very difficult 2022. The war in Ukraine and the rise in inflation have created the right conditions for an unusual convergence of negative elements, which has led to poor performances by both stocks and bonds, which generally do not travel on the same yield trend.

On both fronts, good or bad investments can be made. In proportion to the investor’s abilities but also to the risks which undoubtedly persist. What options do those who have capital to invest and want relative peace of mind have in hand? They are different and each, as with all investments, involves opportunities and risks that must be weighed.

Dividends. An ETF that invests in a diversified basket of companies that routinely pay high dividends may be an option. There’s no guarantee that companies that have paid dividends in the past will continue to pay them in the future, but diversification can help avoid nasty surprises.

I Pacs. The capital accumulation plan is based on periodic payments which allow for regular investments to be made in mutual investment funds. The saver is free to decide the frequency that best suits his needs (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly). The main advantage is that since the investment is deferred over time, it can cushion market fluctuations, exploiting positive cycles and minimizing negative cycles. Another advantage is flexibility. Payments can be suspended and the accumulated capital can be redeemed. It is not necessary to invest large sums, because even the constant deposit of small amounts can bring results.

Deposit accounts. Yields improved, precisely due to the effect of inflation and the action put in place by central banks to counter it. The increase in interest rates on the one hand produces a higher cost for those who have a variable rate mortgage or for those who have to take out a new one but on the other it produces a greater profit for those who hold liquidity in deposit accounts. The yield, which has also risen to around 4%, is obviously lower than the inflation rate but allows you to earn without running any risk. This is why they are considered the best short-term savings solution for those who don’t want to take risks with the financial markets.