The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, on Wednesday called for a global regulation of bitcoin as it is a “highly speculative asset” that sometimes serves as “a fun business.” The value of the reference cryptocurrency reached its historical maximum last Friday, touching $ 42,000 (34,500 euros) after a tremendous increase in value in 2020 that has given way to strong rises and falls in recent days to stand at $ 34,346 ( 28,219 euros) this Wednesday.

Likewise, Lagarde has ensured that bitcoin has been used as a money laundering tool, although he has not given details about these illegal activities. This situation, according to the leader of the Eurobank, forces the regulation of digital currency to bring together all governments to avoid tax loopholes. “The regulation has to be agreed and applied globally because if there is an escape route, they will use it,” the president said at a conference organized by Reuters.

Despite the doubts that digital currencies raise among European regulators, Lagarde opened the door last November to the creation of a cryptocurrency by the ECB in two or four years. “My hunch is that it will come,” said the president of the entity. “If it’s cheaper, faster, safer for users, then we should explore it. If it is going to contribute to a better monetary sovereignty and a better autonomy for the euro zone, I think we should explore it ”, according to statements collected by Bloomberg.

Although the president of the Eurobank has expressly referred to bitcoin, many other cryptocurrencies – those created in the thousands – have also followed a disproportionate growth in recent months. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks the evolution of the value of five benchmark virtual currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, also experienced a rally of 43% increase in value last week in just five days.