The Spanish Stock Market engages its fourth consecutive session of increases with an advance of 0.8% to 8,593 points. New annual highs that come after the important meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), which has decided to accelerate the pace of debt purchases in the coming months to contain the rebound in bond yields.

All the attention of the market has been placed on the press conference that the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, It has offered after the meeting of the organization, in which, as expected, there have been no changes in monetary policy. Investors did anticipate a clear message from the official regarding inflation forecasts, after the sudden spike in bond yields in recent weeks.

And so it has been. The ECB has announced an increase in the rate of monthly bond purchases during the next quarter, as part of its pandemic emergency purchasing program (PEPP), in an attempt to avoid further spikes in long-term bond yields.

As soon as its intentions were known, the yield of the Spanish 10-year bond plummeted from 0.33% that was hovering early in the morning to 0.27%, with the risk premium remaining at 66 basis points, as the fall was of generalized returns in all European trading floors.

More stimuli



The ECB’s decision has led to an opposite effect on the banking sector, which has moved to the bottom of the table by losing that boost that for them means the rebound in bond yields. Bankia, Banco Sabadell and Bankinter are at the bottom of the table with losses of around 2.5% at the close of the session. The falls were 2% for CaixaBank and more than 1% for Santander.

Despite this, the selective has managed to hold important supports thanks to the fact that other great values ​​such as Amadeus, IAG or Inditex are pointing to the green in the penultimate session of the week, although it is true that the increases are again led by Solaria, which is advancing another 7%, Grifols (+ 5%) and Siemens Gamesa (30.2%).

On the positive side, and although it was already discounted by the market, investors have also had the incentive of the approval in the US House of Representatives of the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package to drive growth.

All attentive also to the closing of the meeting of the Ibex Technical Committee, in which no changes are expected. However, the consensus points to values ​​for future incorporations, after the merger between CaixaBank and Bankia. Among the favorites, Fluidra, which is also a protagonist today after announcing the purchase of pool equipment manufacturer CMP for 205 million dollars, also raising its sales forecasts. Their titles rebound 2% in the first bars of negotiation.

In the raw materials market the a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, is trading higher and exceeds $ 68, while the West Texas of reference in the United States, is close to 65 dollars.