Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank and Bankinter may distribute 15% of their profits in dividends for their shareholders, after receiving authorization from the European Central Bank (ECB), which has limited the distribution to that amount. The entities demanded a larger distribution, but the supervisor has opted for prudence given the existing uncertainty, according to market sources. Sabadell has not requested authorization, therefore it will not remunerate its shareholders. Bankia will do so after merging with CaixaBank, in April or May. Bankinter may also list its subsidiary Línea Directa Aseguradora, considered as an extraordinary dividend.

On March 27, 2020, the ECB vetoed the distribution of dividends so that banks could maintain the maximum possible level of capital and could lend everything that companies needed and alleviate the economic crisis.

The banks harshly criticized the measure because they considered that it made them less attractive on the stock market and was the main reason why their prices were on the ground.

On December 15, the ECB partially lifted the veto and established that each entity should request authorization to distribute dividends, but limited them to a maximum of 15% of the ordinary profit of 2020 or a figure that does not exceed 0.20 points of the capital ratio CET 1. Of both amounts, banks must choose the lower one.

The measure will be reviewed in September 2021, when there is greater visibility of the health and economic situation, as well as the impact that the crisis may have on the delinquency of each entity.

A lower dividend than in other years

This limit is well below what they used to distribute before this crisis, between 40% and 50% of profit, so the new limit has not been liked by entities. In mid-January the banks held talks with the supervisor and some of them asked, unsuccessfully, to distribute a larger part of the profit, according to financial sources who request anonymity.

However, Spanish banks, especially the largest ones, cannot apply much pressure because they have the worst capital ratios in Europe, according to data from the European Banking Authority until June 2020.

The supervisor’s decision has been to authorize Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank and Bankinter to distribute dividends limited to 15% of the result.

Bankia, with excess capital, will do so through CaixaBank when they merge. In other words, CaixaBank has requested authorization by both, since it is the new entity that pays the dividend to all the shareholders of the two entities. According to shareholders’ calculations, this should happen next April or May.

The Sabadell, the one that has suffered the most on the stock market, has not requested permission and will not distribute dividends from this year’s results, market sources indicate. The entity, which ruled out its merger with BBVA, has distributed 4 cents per share on the 2019 result, although half of this amount was distributed on April 1, 2020.

Without a doubt, the ECB’s decision is a setback for Santander. The entity chaired by Ana Botín has distributed 0.10 euros for shares in shares as complementary payment corresponding to the year of 2019. In addition, it announced at the meeting, held on October 27 in Madrid, that it would distribute 0.10 euros per share in metal in 2021, “subject to the relevant authorizations.”

Santander, below expectations

However, it will not fully comply with this proposal. The consensus of analysts estimates that Santander will distribute 0.04 euros per title on May 3. The entity did not comment, although it recalled that in September there is the possibility that the authorities will allow the payment to be completed to the shareholder.

In the first nine months, Santander has recorded losses of 9,048 million, although its ordinary profit – which the ECB will take into account to allow the dividend – is 3,658 million, 33% less than in the same period of the year previous.

Nor will BBVA be able to pay the same as other exercises. The consensus of analysts estimates that it will distribute, on April 9, 0.060 euros per share in cash. The entity has attributable losses of 15 million and an adjusted profit of 2,069 million until September. The BBVA board of directors decided that, for fiscal year 2020, it would not make any dividend payments “due to the uncertainties caused by covid-19”.

There are no estimates regarding CaixaBank and, finally, analysts estimate that Bankinter will distribute 0.042 euros per share on 23 March. The financial sources consulted also point out that the entity will receive authorization to list its subsidiary Línea Directa Aseguradora this year. This operation is framed within the dividend policy because it will mean a significant income for Bankinter when it is placed on the market.