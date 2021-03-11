Compass waiting in Frankfurt. The European Central Bank (ECB) prefers to observe events and, if necessary, act in the future. This Thursday has been the second consecutive meeting of its powerful Governing Council in which it leaves the monetary policy of the euro zone practically intact. But this time it has taken an additional step: given the criticism it has suffered for reducing the level of purchases in its asset purchase program in the first months of this year, the agency now says it trusts that “the pace of purchases during the next quarter will be significantly higher than in the first months of this year ”.

This is a decisive step to reassure the markets, but it does not change the general picture of the program launched by the ECB to fight the crisis of the pandemic. Its amount remains intact: a total of 1.85 trillion euros to be injected into the European economy until March 2022. And the increase will always be based on “a joint evaluation of financing conditions and inflation prospects. ”. “This endowment can be recalibrated if necessary to maintain favorable financing conditions that contribute to counteracting the negative impact of the pandemic on the inflation path”, adds the statement to try to quell the doubts that he is willing to go further if necessary.

In recent months, lockdowns and shutdowns forced by the pandemic have tainted growth forecasts for the first half of this year with skepticism. And on the horizon, in addition, there is growing concern about the sovereign debt market, with higher yields and, therefore, more financial burden on the States. Although this burden remains at historically low levels, the upward trend is the subject of attention in many European finance ministries.

Faced with this difficult-to-digest cocktail, Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, remains cautious for now. The statement published by the agency after the meeting this Thursday leaves interest rates intact (0% the reference rate, and -0.5% the deposit facility, that is, banks have to pay to leave their funds in the coffers of the agency) and does not offer changes of great magnitude in the rest of the monetary policy instruments deployed against the crisis. But it does make the message it wants to send clear: the ECB’s purchases seek to “avoid a tightening of financing conditions incompatible with the objective of counteracting the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected inflation path.” In silver: that if Lagarde has to act so that financing costs do not skyrocket, she will.

It will be at the press conference that begins at 2.30 pm when the French leader will be able to emphasize this idea of ​​alleviating the incipient tensions in the debt market. His words will depend on whether investors decide to sell more sovereign debt, which would push their profitability up again. And there Lagarde will have to walk on a wire. Because not everyone at the ECB thinks the same.

According to the statements of Fabio Panetta, one of the five members of the leadership of the body, the Executive Committee, the ECB is close to having to fire even more ammunition, after stimuli worth 1.85 billion euros. This follows from the speech in which he paid tribute to Daft Punk by recommending a monetary performance “harder, better, faster and stronger”, as sung by the French electronic pop duo who just announced their disbandment. But the influential Jens Weidmann, president of the Bundesbank, does not seem to share this opinion. “Any increase in financing costs should not be a source of concern,” said the president of the German central bank and therefore a member of the Governing Council of the ECB.

“The increase in bond yields, which comes hand in hand with higher inflation, has increased pressure on the ECB to better explain its current defensive strategy. This Thursday’s meeting should bring some clarity, although we do not expect the announcement of new actions. What does seem clear is that this year the increase in the profitability of the public debt is guaranteed ”, the analysts of the ING bank assured this Tuesday in a note.

But not only the debt market should Lagarde speak. The ECB is expected to update its growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday. The latest, published in December, anticipated an increase in the euro area’s gross domestic product of 3.9% this year and 4.2% next. And a price increase of 1% in 2021 and 1.1% in 2022. And even in 2023 it would continue at a meager 1.4%, far from the agency’s official goal of approaching 2%. But the rebound in the debt market and stimulus measures such as the Biden plan recently approved by the United States Congress worth 1.9 trillion dollars (about 1.6 trillion euros) can inflate these inflation forecasts.