EC President von der Leyen: the last tranche has been transferred to Ukraine for 2023

The European Commission (EC) transferred the last tranche to Ukraine for 2023 in the amount of 1.5 billion euros. This was stated by the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, on her social network account. X (formerly Twitter).

“Today we paid out the last 1.5 billion euros of our 18 billion euro aid package for Ukraine for 2023,” the politician said.

She assured of support for Ukraine and its aspirations to become a member of the European Union (EU), as well as economic recovery and reforms.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, named a possible date for the European Council to consider the issue of allocating assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros. Presumably, it can be allocated on February 1, 2024.