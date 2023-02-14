The EC said that in the new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation there will be measures to combat the circumvention of restrictions

Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis said that the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU) will include. According to him, it will outline measures to combat circumvention of the imposed restrictions. RIA News.

“As for the upcoming tenth package of sanctions, it will have two elements,” he said, noting that in addition to new restrictions, it will include a number of elements that will be aimed at combating the circumvention of sanctions.

Earlier, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the EU wanted to create a special group that would study the issue of how to gain access to frozen Russian assets. As the politician clarified, this decision will be made on February 15. It is assumed that Western countries withdrawn in this way will be able to direct the funds of Russia to the restoration of Ukraine, the prime minister explained.