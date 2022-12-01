WSJ: EC proposes to set a price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel

The European Commission (EC) proposed to the EU countries to set a price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel, writes newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

All 27 bloc member states must approve this figure for the measure to take effect. According to the interlocutors of the publication, there is already a consensus among the EU member states regarding the level of $60 per barrel and the EC believes that the price ceiling will be set at this level.

Since the EU agreed to set a cap price for Russian oil together with the G7 countries, the decision of the European countries should also receive the support of the G7. The price ceiling is due to come into effect on December 5, along with an EU embargo on imports of Russian oil by sea.

Now the Russian brand of oil Urals is trading at around $50 per barrel, and the discount exceeds $30 to the market price of the benchmark Brent brand. TASS Argus data. According to WSJ sources, some European officials doubt the effectiveness of the mechanism if the marginal price of oil from Russia exceeds the price of a number of current export deliveries.

According to Argus, most European countries have already refused offshore shipments of Russian oil ahead of the embargo. In October, exports of Russian fuel to the EU fell by half compared to January – from 1.6 million to 770 thousand barrels per day – and continues to decline. At the same time, two states – Italy and Bulgaria – significantly increased purchases.