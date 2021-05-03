The proposal to allow vaccinated citizens to enter the European Union does not mean that they will not be quarantined and should not have to take repeated tests for COVID-19. This clarification regarding the easing of restrictions in Europe was made by the official representative of the European Commission (EC) Adalbert Jans.

Earlier it became known that the European Commission proposed to allow a certain category of tourists to enter the territory of the European Union from the beginning of June. Thus, those who have been fully vaccinated with drugs approved in the EU will freely come to European countries. The last vaccination must be delivered at least two weeks before travel.