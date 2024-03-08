The European Commission (EC) is going to allocate €4.5 billion to Ukraine by the end of March. First Deputy Head of the EC Valdis Dombrovskis announced this on March 8 during his visit to Kyiv.

“The European Commission will provide the first payment under the Ukraine support program by the end of the month [в €50 млрд до 2027 года] in the amount of €4.5 billion, and the next one will follow in April in the amount of €1.5 billion,” he said. His statement was broadcast on website EK.

Dombrovskis added that the provision of these funds is related to the “implementation of the plan for Ukraine,” on which the European Commission is working intensively with the government of Kyiv. It provides for the accelerated implementation of reforms and transformations in the state, which the European Union insists on.

During his visit to Kyiv, Dombrovskis also announced the allocation of military aid to Ukraine amounting to €21 billion this year.

On February 6, the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU intends to begin the first payments to Kyiv from the €50 billion fund in March. The day before, the European Union and the International Financial Cooperation (IFC) signed a document on investments for the reconstruction of Ukraine for €500 million. As specified, they will affect all sectors of the country’s economy, including basic infrastructure and production of goods.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Kyiv.