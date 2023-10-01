Deputy head of the EC Jurova: parliamentary elections in Slovakia were accompanied by disinformation

The parliamentary elections in Slovakia were accompanied by unprecedented disinformation. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the European Commission for European Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Yurova, reports RIA News.

According to her, this is evidenced by the results of surveys and platform data at her disposal. “We observed a high level of filling the Slovak information space with materials from far-right and other sources,” Jurova said.

However, she did not specify how much misinformation influenced the voting results. The deputy head of the EC also congratulated the Smer party that won the elections and the PS party, which took second place.