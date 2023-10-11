The Ministry of Education released this Wednesday the draft of the Order that determines the characteristics, design and content of the Baccalaureate evaluation for access to university (Ebau) for the 2023-2024 academic year. The document will be put on public display starting this Wednesday, at which time interested groups will be able to send their considerations and contributions to it.

In the proposed exam model, the same number of subjects to be examined is maintained as in previous courses: the mandatory modality and three common subjects (four in the case of autonomous communities with a co-official language).

Students who take the EBAU will take an exam in Spanish Language and Literature II, Foreign Language II and the specific mandatory subject of the modality. In the autonomous communities with a co-official language, they will also do so on that subject. In compliance with the Educational Law, students must choose whether to take the History of Spain or History of Philosophy exam.

Those who wish to raise their admission grade may also take exams in at least two other second-year Baccalaureate modality subjects. Likewise, students may take the exam in a second foreign language other than the one they had taken as a common subject and the grade may be taken into account by the universities in the admission process.

The draft of the Order only includes the minimum changes necessary to adapt it to the Education Law and the new curricula since, as reported last August, the implementation of the new EBAU is postponed until the formation of a new government. .

Therefore, the tests will evaluate the degree of acquisition of the specific skills of the corresponding subjects of the new curricula through the application of the evaluation criteria included in the Royal Decree that establishes the organization and the minimum teachings of the Baccalaureate, which will constitute the frame of reference to determine its content.

It should be noted that, in this course, for the first time, students who have taken the new General Baccalaureate modality, introduced by the Education Law approved in 2020, will take the test.

The text also includes the dates on which the autonomous communities must call the tests. In the case of the ordinary call, the exams must be taken before June 14 and the results must be published before the 28th of that same month. In the case of the extraordinary exam, the CCAA that decide to do it in July must do so before the 12th and publish the results before the 19th. If they choose September, the deadlines will be the 13th and the 20th.