The European Banking Authority (EBA) is going to subject banks to a harsher adverse scenario in its stress test this year than in its last edition in 2023, with an accumulated recession in the European Union (EU) of 6.3%. between 2025 and 2027. The fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in three years is three tenths higher than that contemplated two years ago and from that point of view the adverse scenario is also more tougher than those used in the previous editions of 2018, 2020 and 2021, indicates the EBA in the report published this Tuesday with the conditions of the stress test whose results will be communicated at the beginning of August.

If what is compared is the gap between the GDP with this adverse scenario and with the base scenario, in this year’s exercise it is 10.4 points of GDP, greater than in 2023 but lower than in 2018. The EBA justifies the hypothesis of the scenarios that it has developed this time with the fact that the risks of financial stability in the European Union have increased in the face of “high geopolitical tensions.” He cites in particular the potential risks from new trade restrictions, an escalation of the war in Ukraine with Russia and the conflict in the Middle East.

“The escalation of geopolitical tensions, together with increasingly protectionist trade policies on a global scale, worsen geopolitical polarization and contribute to a fragmentation of the global supply system,” he warns. In its adverse scenario, GDP in the EU would fall by 2.3% in 2025, 4.2% in 2026 and would remain stagnant in 2027, while in its base scenario it would progress in those three years by 1.4%, 1 .6% and 1.5%, respectively.

For Spain, the EBA outlines an adverse scenario with a recession in 2025 (-2.5%) that would worsen even more in 2026 (-3.5%) before only a partial recovery of 2% in 2027. That would mean a accumulated decrease in GDP of 4.1% in those three years. The gap at the end of that three-year period in Spain with respect to the base scenario would be somewhat smaller than for the EU as a whole, 9.8 points of GDP, instead of 10.4.

Regarding inflation in the EU, in the adverse scenario there would be a rebound, especially due to energy, with a price increase of 5% in 2025, 3.5% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027 , which would mean a differential of 3.9 percentage points if compared to the base scenario after those three years. In the hypothesis of this adverse scenario, the price of housing in the EU would decline by 15.7% cumulatively in those three years (17.2% in Spain), which would mean a deviation of 22.2% with respect to the base scenario (30.1% in Spain).

Regarding the price of shares in the EU, the collapse due to the shock of the adverse scenario would be 50% at the end of 2025. A year later, the stock market would be far from having recovered, since the decline would still be 46% . And that situation would persist at the end of 2027, with a loss in three years of 42%. The unemployment rate, for its part, would increase from 5.8% in 2024 in the Twenty-seven to 7.7% in 2025, 10.3% in 2026 and 11.6% in 2027, always in the adverse scenario. The differential then with the base scenario would be 6.1 percentage points.

Spain considers that unemployment would rise from 11.5% in 2024 to 14.1% in 2025, to 16.8% in 2026 before decreasing to 15.6% in 2027. At that point, the difference with the base scenario would stand at 5.7 percentage points, since in its latest forecasts the European Central Bank expects unemployment in Spain to decrease to 9.9% in 2027.

The EBA is going to subject 64 banks to its stress test, which represent around 75% of the sector’s assets in the EU, and in the results study that it will publish at the beginning of August, it will detail for each of them the impact they would have on its main parameters the two scenarios that it has developed.