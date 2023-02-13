At “Eatrenalin”, the latest gastronomic achievement at Europa-Park in Rust, you travel from the depths of the ocean to the vastness of space while eating – often amused, but sometimes a little overexcited.

Eating as an experience for all the senses: that’s the motto at “Eatrenalin”, be it in the underwater world or in the traditional Japanese restaurant. Image: Eatrenaline

We were in the universe and almost got lost in the vastness of space forever. We dived into the depths of the oceans, visited mysterious caves, saw waterfalls and shooting stars, heard a sushi master bang the gong, and at the very end we even brought an artificial intelligence being to real life thanks to emotion transfer. We had only eaten, no longer than two hours, and we had not walked a single step in our journey through the earth and the orbit itself. How did all this happen? Was it just a dream? Or had hallucinogenic mushrooms been secretly mixed into our food?

Restaurant of the future?

The solution to the riddle is called “Eatrenalin”, which was recently opened in Europa-Park Rust and is praised by its two creators not only as the most exciting gastronomic experience in the world, but also as the restaurant of the future. Thomas Mack, one of the managing directors of Europa-Park and responsible for the catering there, among other things, and Oliver Altherr, head of the Swiss catering company Marché International, know what they are talking about, because they are passionate gourmets themselves – one has the two-star restaurant “Ammolite “ with the great Peter Hagen-Wiest as head chef in Germany’s most popular amusement park, the other worked as a trained chef with the three-star grandmasters Dieter Müller and Michel Guérard, among others.