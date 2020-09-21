On the 4th, Golda Barton called the emergency room after ten o’clock at night to request a crisis intervention team to take her 13-year-old son Linden Cameron, who suffers from autism and suffered an anxiety attack, to the hospital. Barton explained to the operator in Salt Lake City, Utah (a majority white state) that the little boy, who also suffers from Asperger syndrome, was having a seizure to separate from her, who had just returned to work for the first time in almost a year .

When the police arrived at his house, confusion broke out and within minutes several voices shouted “Get on the ground!” while the agents shot at the boy, who was running away from the house. Hours later Golda looked at Linden lying in serious condition in the hospital bed with injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestines and bladder. The shocked lady, in charge of two boys, will have her son convalescing for a long time and now faces large medical bills.

But Linden was lucky, he survived police intervention, something that 1,254 Americans with mental illness did not achieve in the last five years. They made up 22% of the people killed by officers. So far this year 781 people have died as victims of security forces. Since 2015, an average of a thousand victims have been counted. In total, more than 5,600.

The problem of the easy trigger of the North American Police is old and complex. Efforts to control it pose a formidable challenge in a country with a deep culture of violence and a fondness for weapons. In fact, the Second Amendment to the Constitution grants them a preeminence inherent in the creation of the nation, and also closely linked to the achievement and protection of freedom.

The reality is that in a territory that has 18,000 police agencies, each one with different problems and results, making changes on a national scale requires significant efforts sustained over time across all jurisdictions. Particularly difficult where there are no federal laws requiring the recording of lethal incidents.

Racism



29-year-old Jacob Blake, shot seven times in the back in front of his young children in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is just the latest in a long history of racist police abuse. Since Michael Brown was shot and killed in August 2014 by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri, the use of excessive police force has sparked a major national debate that has peaked with mobilizations from the most recent protests of the summer following George Floyd’s drowning.

According to polls, 45 million Americans have more progressive views about different races, and for the first time, the majority of the country wants an end to violence against African Americans and other people of color. Despite this, the results have not changed. Police killed more people last year than the previous year and racial disparities persist in arrests, while the use of deadly force and the chances of the criminal justice system holding officers accountable in situations of death in custody are still slim. .

Breonna Taylor, 26, African-American, was murdered shortly after midnight on March 13, in Louisville, Kentucky, when plainclothes officers forcibly raided her home to execute a search warrant ‘without notice’ in a narcotics investigation. . Taylor and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping. She, an emergency medical technician, died of five gunshot wounds. He survive. The police did not find the drugs they were looking for in the house.

Although so far no agent has been charged, the investigation has revealed substantial errors in the operation, including the address of the residence. In addition, the officer in charge, now being removed from office, had a history of reckless behavior complaints. Taylor’s family won a civil lawsuit this week with a $ 12 million settlement.

Black women represent 20% of those shot to death by the Police. According to the newspaper ‘Washington Post’, which since 2015 has kept a record of fatal shootings by security forces, 250 of them have lost their lives in these circumstances, 89 of them in their own homes.

According to Mapping Police Violence, a collective collaborative file created by activists, law enforcement is racially prejudiced against African Americans, Latinos, LGBT, and people with disabilities and mental illness. As a consequence, members of these groups are killed by agents at a disproportionate rate. African Americans, with only 13% of the population, are victims at a rate more than double that of whites, who represent half of the people killed by the Police.

Militarization



In addition, in recent years there has been an alarming militarization of the police forces by the controversial ‘Program 1033’ of the Department of Defense, restricted for a time during the mandate of Barack Obama, but which already between 1990 and 2014 transferred billions of surplus weapons and military equipment to police departments. The disturbing images on television and social networks about the police deployment with tanks and tactical military equipment in the streets this summer have caused an abrupt awakening of the public to the militarization of those bodies.

Another even more perverse trend is that of white supremacist groups infiltrated in the last two decades in the national police agencies that explains the surprising collusion in the deployments these days. From the Charlottesville incidents to the recent killing of two activists in Kenosha by the minor armed target, right-wing extremism groups have had the legitimacy of President Trump, who in recent months has urged them to act in or out of uniform as weapon of his pre-election intimidation.

The national debate on police reform has fully entered the campaign, but opposition from powerful police unions threatens in the end to undermine Democrats’ aspirations for serious change. In a country where military weapons pass for sporting goods and anyone can easily buy them at fairs on weekends or through Amazon, agents are fiercely defending the right to work protected.