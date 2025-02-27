The Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas It is so immense that it is the largest protected space in Spain, and it is even the second of the most size in Europe. This monumental place is one of the great wonders found in the Iberian Peninsula, and therefore complete some of the Many hiking trails that run through him is a magnificent way to flee from the big nearby cities like Seville and enjoy a very quiet day.

One of those itineraries that are perfect to spend a few hours in full nature is the impressive Borosa River route, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful in all of Andalusia and that is also perfect to do with the whole family. Due to Your low difficulty, You can travel with both the little ones in the house and those who do not have a great experience in trekking. Therefore, it is one of the best options to travel Extraordinary places In southern Spain.

The Borosa River route and Elías closed

Elías’s closed Miguel Perfecti / Istock

This wonderful route begins past the visitors center river. From the parking lot the forest track that marks the beginning of this impressive path that runs for wooden catwalks and bridges, always with the peaceful sound of the Borosa river water as a companion. They will go through cascades and precious pools, like that of the cradle or the gracea, and then pass through the imposing Borosa fold, One of the most fascinating enclaves in this cannon.

After touring little more than four kilometers It reaches the beautiful Elijah closed, where there are more platforms anchored to the rock walls and in which there are some panoramic views Spectacular of the entire environment, with the riverbed and the leafy vegetation as a backdrop. Once in this sublime enclave, you have to make a decision: Turn around and return to the point of origin (so they would have traveled about nine kilometers) or continue with the path.

From Elijah’s closed they can continue further to get to the birth of the river, which would mean traveling about 22 kilometers for this natural environment. Although the difficulty is minimal, since There are no remarkable elevations And the terrain is quite flat, the truth is that if you are not accustomed to travel great distances, It is best not to get to the end.





To get to the Borosa River Visitors Center and be able to start this wonderful hiking route, you must take the road A-319, which is the only one that reaches the point of origin of the itinerary. From the city of Jaén it takes just over two hours, So it is a perfect destination to make a one -day excursion and spend a few hours in nature.

Sign up for our travel newsletter and receive in your mail the best proposals to travel in Spain and the world