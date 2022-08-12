The Eastern Region Police Department has completed all stages of applying for the drivers’ examination service in Dibba Al-Hisn, in cooperation with the Sharjah Driving Institute, within the framework of the Sharjah Police General Command’s keenness to provide the best services to customers, in order to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to enhance customer satisfaction. Customers of the services provided.

During his visit this morning to the center, the Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Ki Al-Hamoudi, was briefed on the workflow process and the smoothness of the application process for the driver’s examination service in the city, after fulfilling the special requirements, stressing the keenness of Sharjah Police and its endeavor to provide its services with ease. He was pleased, and urged the employees to exert effort and tender in providing services to customers in accordance with the best applicable standards.

Al-Hamoudi stressed the readiness of the center to provide all the services that customers need in order to obtain the license, from the process of opening the file until receiving the license, which made it easier for dealers in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn and the surrounding areas the trouble of the road and the distance they needed to obtain it.

Colonel Al-Hamoudi concluded his visit by inspecting the halls and theoretical examination rooms, in addition to some observations that would improve the quality of work and the place in providing service in the future, stressing the need to keep pace with progress and advancement in dealing, and to facilitate procedures for service recipients, to reach general satisfaction with the services provided.