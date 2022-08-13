The municipalities of the eastern region, represented by the municipality of Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn, affiliated to Sharjah, and the municipality of Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah, have completed plans to confront the expected air depression, which is represented in coordination and cooperation between all parties to provide the services required for the community in order to provide the safety of lives and property for all its residents.

The local authorities in the eastern region confirmed that the safety of people, property, infrastructure, facilities and services is a priority that requires full preparedness for all possibilities, noting to raise the ability to quickly respond to contacts of community members in emergency situations, with the aim of significantly reducing the effects of sudden and severe weather conditions, and harnessing the potential Technical, material and specialized human cadres to besiege any effects of weather fluctuations.

It pointed out that it had taken preventive measures by preparing the specialized teams, providing them with the equipment, pumps and capabilities necessary to raise their readiness and the degree of readiness to face the effects that may result from the weather conditions in the eastern region. The volume, and its distribution over the areas where the largest amounts of rainwater accumulate, especially residential areas and vital streets.

For its part, the municipality of Kalba city hosted the coordination meeting of the authorities concerned with dealing with weather conditions in the city, in order to review the readiness plan and developments in the upcoming weather situation, and the need to take preventive measures, reduce and mitigate its repercussions, and the readiness of the work teams.

The coordination meeting was attended by the Vice President of the Municipal Council in Kalba, Salem Muhammad Al Kindi, the Director of Kalba Municipality, Eng. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Naqbi, the Head of the Kalba Comprehensive Police Station, the Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergencies and Crises in the city, Lt. Col. Dr. Walid Khamis Al Yamahi, and representatives of the relevant government agencies.

Fujairah Police confirmed that the constant monitoring of the weather situation contributes to identifying the weather and the volatile atmosphere, and provides a kind of security and safety for drivers and road users in taking preventive measures.

For its part, the Fujairah Civil Defense stressed the need to take caution and beware of the risks resulting from weather fluctuations and rain that may cause fire, drowning, collision and deterioration incidents, and to avoid swimming and sitting in water gatherings, valley streams and natural water channels, and not to risk crossing the valleys during their flow. . And she called for cooperation with the civil defense and government agencies and to immediately report incidents by calling 999 or 997.