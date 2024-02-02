Rain accompanied by lightning and thunder fell in the eastern region, causing valleys and water bodies to flow in some areas, while the highest amount of rain was recorded in the Dhadna area (5.5 mm).

The Director of the Municipality of Khor Fakkan City, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, confirmed that a work team equipped with its equipment and machinery has been allocated to monitor the weather situation and take the necessary measures immediately in terms of cleaning rainwater drainage networks and cleaning the valleys in the city.

She pointed out that the places affected by the rainfall should be identified, and immediate measures should be taken to address their conditions, in addition to distributing equipment and machinery to the locations previously allocated to them, and providing a “hotline” to receive calls.

It also confirmed filling in the low-lying areas in the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba in advance, “because they were causing the accumulation of large amounts of rainwater,” in addition to opening the mouths of the valleys to facilitate the crossing of water flowing directly to the sea, “which will contribute to reducing water accumulations in residential and commercial areas.”

The Kalba Municipality stated that it had prepared emergency teams to confront the water accumulations, noting that work teams had been distributed to different areas to meet their needs immediately.

The measures also included distributing pumps and mechanisms in the internal and main streets, to avoid accumulated rainwater impeding traffic.

For its part, the Fujairah Municipality reported that it had prepared an integrated plan to deal with the water accumulations resulting from the expected heavy rains, indicating its readiness in the face of any depression that results in heavy rains.

It stated that it is implementing a well-thought-out plan and taking all necessary measures to address potential emergency situations by distributing disguises, machinery, equipment and pumps to suck water from flooded sites.

She said that she deals with reports received via the “hotline,” which operates 24 hours a day, as well as alerting community members via social media to places where water accumulates and movement of valleys to stay away from them.