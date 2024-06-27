Russia’s hybrid war in Europe is already a reality, say the Baltic countries and Poland. And it may not stop at cyberattacks, sabotage and the instrumentalisation of migration, taking advantage of the most vulnerable. The EU countries neighbouring Russia and Belarus are calling on the community club for a common push and “extraordinary tools” to finance and launch a “line of defence” to fortify their borders against the “existential threat” that the Kremlin and its imperialist appetite represent for the Union. “We need a defence initiative to protect Europeans today and in the years to come,” say Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Poland, four EU member states, in a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“Russia has not changed its strategic objectives, which include the reestablishment of buffer zones and spheres of influence of the past, which represent an existential threat to Europe and the transatlantic community,” the four Eastern European partners state in the letter to which EL PAÍS has had access. “The EU should use its tools and policies to improve support for building resilience and defense preparedness across the Union,” they claim.

The letter comes as the leaders of the 27 member states of the community club meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to agree on the distribution of the top leadership of the Union for the next five years and to discuss the strategic agenda that will mark the path to follow and in which security and defence are a nuclear and priority part. European rearmament will require a multi-million euro outlay. Von der Leyen has estimated this Thursday at 500,000 million euros the investment needs in defence of the EU for the next 10 years. Before the leaders, the head of the Community Executive has put numbers for the first time on what the defence budget for the next legislature could be.

With these accounts, the budget for that chapter would be equivalent to what is dedicated to cohesion policy. The Twenty-Seven will have to decide whether to pay for this boost to the military industry they prefer national contributions or a debt power – a formula similar to the pandemic recovery fund -, say diplomatic sources familiar with the conversations. How to pay for the European defense industry strategy, designed by the High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, and the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, will be the next major community debate.

It is a discussion that is already causing clashes among some frugal ones, such as Germany or the Netherlands, who are opposed to accelerating too much in the common spending formulas, even public spending, and are reluctant to agree on future financial commitments, according to diplomatic sources participating in the discussions. The clash to agree on the common language of the summit’s final declaration has been important. “Many leaders do not understand why they are having this debate when, instead of increasing defense spending, [los más recelosos] They ask for the opposite,” says a community source.

Despite everything, the voices calling for an increase in investment in defense are increasing, although also those who ask that it be clarified first on what to spend the money on. Russia has spent more than 7% of its GDP on defense, Von der Leyen has pointed out, and has now allied itself with Iran and North Korea to continue fueling its military industry. Between 1999 and 2021, the EU increased this amount by 20%, China, by 600% and Russia, by 300%, according to data from the Community Executive. And that was before Russia’s huge spending surge in recent years.

Pan-European projects

The Twenty-Seven had asked Von der Leyen to put financing options on the table before the summer. And among them, many expected to see Eurobonds to pay for new needs with mutualized debt. However, between the pressures from Germany and the Netherlands and the fact that Von der Leyen does not want to get into thorny issues at a time when her continuity at the head of the European Commission is at stake, the German Christian Democrat has instead mentioned a series of “pan-European defense initiatives” to open the debate. Then, it will be time to analyze how they are paid. Among them is the “anti-aircraft shield” proposed by their allies Donald Tusk, Polish Prime Minister, and the Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to shield European skies from advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare, long-range missiles — including hypersonic cruisers—or fifth-generation fighters.

In this scenario, the three small Baltic republics and Poland are putting their own initiative on the table based on the so-called Eastern Shield and the Baltic Defence Line, projects, facilities and infrastructure underway or about to be underway on their borders with Belarus (considered a puppet of the Kremlin and a launching pad from which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops began part of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022) and Russia.

“We live in the shadow of war and our countries can feel what it means to be the frontline states of the EU,” say the four partners in their letter, also members of NATO and who are, together with Greece, the European allies that invest the most in defence (between 2.85% of their GDP in the case of Lithuania and 4.12% in Poland, above the 2% agreed in the Atlantic Alliance).

“In parallel with our support for Ukraine, we must commit to assuming greater responsibility for our own security and defense,” they emphasize. “We need to spend more and coordinate on defense initiatives within the EU and with NATO, which remains the basis of collective defense, combining our capabilities to protect, deter and defend our people and our territory,” they add in the letter. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on Thursday. Johanna Geron (REUTERS)

Support for kyiv

The leaders signed this Thursday with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on an official trip to Brussels, the EU’s “security commitments” to guarantee the country invaded by Russia its financial, political and diplomatic support in the face of Russian aggression. The Union and its members have already provided support to kyiv worth €100 billion, including €35 billion for weapons. The community club also opens the door to signing “broader security commitments,” according to the draft of the confidential agreement that this newspaper has seen. This pact is added to the one signed by several EU countries, including Spain.

The agreement with the EU comes just days after Ukraine officially started negotiations to join the community club. “We have been waiting for this for a very long time,” Zelensky said. “It is very important for all Ukrainian citizens,” he added.

_