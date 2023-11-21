Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is concerned about East Germany in the current budget crisis. Important investments could be at risk here.

Frankfurt – After the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the traffic light government’s supplementary budget, the coalition is slipping deeper into crisis mode at the beginning of this week. As a consequence of the Karlsruhe decision, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) imposed a spending freeze on parts of the entire federal budget on Monday evening (November 20th). What consequences does this step have for Germany as a business location? The Ministry of Economics of Robert Habeck (Greens) fears far-reaching consequences, especially in East Germany.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP, l), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens, m) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, r) at a government survey in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Budget freeze: traffic light groans amid budget dispute – State Secretary sees the East as being particularly affected

On Wednesday (November 15th), the Federal Constitutional Court approved the reallocation of 60 billion euros to the “climate– and Transformation Fund” (KTF) declared unconstitutional. The debt was originally taken out to deal with the Corona crisis.

For Michael Kellner (Greens), State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, this is a step that is likely to hit East Germany particularly hard. Of the 80 billion announced investments in the economy, 50 billion were planned for the east of the country alone, Kellner confirmed to the editorial network Germany (RND). “As things stand today, without the climate and transformation fund, neither the chip settlement in Dresden nor the chip settlement in Magdeburg and the reconstruction of the solar industry in East Germany are secured,” said Kellner.

“Then prosperity will arise somewhere else”: Habeck State Secretary warns of the consequences of the KTF ruling

The State Secretary is referring to the planned settlements of the chip giants Intel and TSMC in East Germany. The US company Intel wants to build a factory for the production of computer chips in Magdeburg, which could create over 10,000 jobs in the region. For this purpose, the Nasdaq Group is to receive almost 9.9 billion euros in funding from the state. The Taiwanese group TSMC, on the other hand, is planning to build a semiconductor factory in Dresden. Several thousand jobs are to be created here too. The groundbreaking is scheduled for 2024. In Dresden, state funding is also expected to amount to several billion euros.

Two prestige projects for regions often forgotten by previous federal governments. But it is precisely these that could now be on the brink. “If we don’t support this transformation, then prosperity will come from somewhere else. That would be pretty crazy,” Kellner warned the RND.

SPD general secretary calls for new solutions after budget freeze

Also SPD general secretary Kevin Kühnert warned on Tuesday in the ARD morning magazine about the consequences of the ruling for the economy. The SPD politician emphasized that the expenses planned for in the KTF concern securing Germany as a location. “Last Wednesday’s ruling hasn’t changed their necessity at all.” From the SPD’s point of view, it is therefore necessary to now find “other sources of income of whatever kind” in order to be able to continue making these expenses. “Otherwise we will lose in international competition.”

In this context, Kühnert also did not rule out the possibility that the year 2023 might have to be declared an “emergency situation”. “These are exactly the things that need to be discussed now,” he told ARD. “If the SPD were to govern alone, then that would certainly be something we would do – and not out of trickery, but because the emergency is objectively present.” But this now needs to be discussed in the coalition.

Traffic light coalition is looking for sources of income – debt brake could be suspended

The debt brake anchored in the Basic Law can be temporarily suspended by the Bundestag if there is an emergency. If the traffic light coalition makes this decision with its majority in parliament, the government could take on new debt. The federal government is currently still examining the consequences of the ruling, as government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin on Monday. Before discussing alternative financing options, it must first be clear how big the budget gap is. (fd with afp)